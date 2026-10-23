Ty'Jah Brown Breaks Down His Tennessee Visit and Shares Commitment Timeline

There is no better time to visit Knoxville as a defensive lineman. With the way the Jim Knowles defense is playing.

Tennessee made a strong impression on Ty'Jah Brown during his recent trip to Knoxville. Now, the Vols could have another opportunity to host him as he works toward a college decision. Brown shared his thoughts on the visit with Vols on SI, discussing his conversation with the coaching staff, his hopes for a return trip, and his current commitment timeline.

His Overall Review of The Experience Was Clear

“My visit to Tennessee overall was amazing. I loved everything,” Brown said. That response gives Tennessee an encouraging starting point. However, the next steps in his recruitment will give the Vols a chance to build on that first impression.

Ty'Jah Brown Recaps His Tennessee Visit

Beyond enjoying the visit itself, Brown had an opportunity to connect with the defensive line staff. When asked which coach he spoke with and how that conversation went, he pointed to Coach G. “I spoke with the defensive line, Coach G, and that conversation went very well,” Brown said.

Time with a position coach is a key part of a recruiting visit. It gives a prospect an opportunity to start building a relationship with the person who could guide his development at the college level. Brown did not go into detail about what they discussed. Still, his positive response suggests that the conversation added to an experience he already viewed highly.

The next question is when Tennessee might get him back on campus. Brown said he hopes to make another trip once the season ends. “Yes I hope to visit Tennessee again during the offseason,” Brown said.

Brown Shares Commitment Timeline and Official Visit Outlook

The offseason could also bring a major step in Brown’s recruitment. While he did not name a specific date, he shared his current plan for making a decision. “I will be committing during the offseason as of right now,” Brown said. That makes his upcoming visits worth watching. A return to Knoxville would give him another opportunity to spend time with the staff as he moves closer to choosing a school. Brown also offered an encouraging answer when asked how likely Tennessee is to receive an official visit.

“Tennessee is very likely to get an official visit,” Brown said. An official visit has not been confirmed, and his commitment timeline remains his plan “as of right now.” Even so, Tennessee has given itself an opportunity to stay involved.

Brown left pleased with the experience, spoke positively about his coaching conversation and wants to return. For the Vols, the next step is turning that interest into another visit as his decision approaches.

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