David Gabriel Georges Breaks Down His Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting many different players in the state of Tennessee, as they have been looking to land some of the top players within their own state lines. It is important to know that the Vols have hopes of building from the inside out in almost every recruiting cycle, as this helps them establish a base.
They have already started to do this in the class of 2027, as they have landed two commitments in the class from the state of Tennessee. They will be in a position to land many of the best prospects in the state of Tennessee.
One of the prospects that they are after heavily right now, and will continue to be until he signs with the Vols or elsewhere, is David Gabriel Georges. Gabriel Georges is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, who has remained one of the top targets in the 2027 recruiting class for the Vols.
Gabriel Georges plays running back, and has quickly become one of the better running backs in the nation. Gabriel Georges is becoming one of the top targets for many different schools, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and of course, the Tennessee Volunteers.
The star running back from Baylor High School hs visited the Tennessee Volunteers multiple times, including visiting the Tennessee Vols for their annual "Dark Mode game". This was the game that the Vols played on Saturday against vthe Oklahoma Sooners, which is a game that they lost, but they still left a lasting impression on the Tennessee targets. This includes Gabriel Georges, who caught up with Vols On SI following the visit.
Here is what he had say.
David Gabriel Georges Talks Tennessee Visit
"It's always a good time at Rocky Top."
What is the next step in his recruitment? He detailed what is next in his recruitment.
"Official visits in the spring. I'm looking forward to it."
Has this staff been making him feel like a priority?
"Yes, always. The coaches are in constant communication with me and my family, and they've made it very clear that I am a priority."
Gabriel Georges would then discuss if he is going to visit again soon?
"Not sure when but very likely yes."
The talented prospect would leave off with an update on his decision timeline. Here is the timeline he provided when speaking to Vols On SI.
"I'd like to do my official visits in the spring and I will make a decision in the summer 2026."