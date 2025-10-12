Will Tennessee Make A Push For Five Star RB Kemon Spell
There has been a mass exodus of decommitments from Penn State on Sunday. One is a major Tennessee target and one to watch moving forward. On Sunday, Kemon Spell announced his decommitment from Penn State after the firing of head coach James Franklin.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, Spell revealed eight schools that are standing out as he reopens his commitment. The schools are Georgia, USC, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee.
According to 247Sports, Spell is a five-star prospect, the No. 1 running back, the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania, and the No. 8 player nationally. Spell was elite during his sophomore season, finishing with 1,681 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He is the most sought-after running back in the class and will certainly hear from college coaches. Spell is a versatile running back who can get to the second level quickly and is equally good at running between the tackles and getting to the outside. He has the rare combination of speed to go along with his power, which makes him a tough player to bring down.
A thing to watch is if the Vols can get him on campus for a game day visit before the season ends to come see historic Neyland Stadium. For the 2026 class, the Volunteers don’t have a commit for the 2026 class and were heavy after Savion Hiter before he committed to Michigan. Currently, for the 2027 class, the Vols have JP Peace committed at the linebacker position. They are continuing to stand out for major prospects across the country.
Tennessee has shown that they will play freshmen early in their offense. Sophomore Peyton Lewis is beginning to see more reps in the offense this season and took advantage of his latest opportunities, including against Arkansas, rushing for 33 yards and two touchdowns. There will be plenty of opportunities for young players to get some burn in this offense and be able to contribute early. Certainly, if Tennessee becomes a contender for Spell, they will be able to sell this very point.