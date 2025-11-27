Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set for their matchup, which is always at the end of the year. This is because it fits perfectly in the sense that this week has been titled as "Rivalry Week", and is always looked at as an intense stretch of games on one of the more entertaining days of the season.
With these two matching up there is already enough to play for, but both teams have a reason to come out and play hard. Especially the Vanderbilt Commodores, who remain in playoff contention and will likely make the playoffs with a win over the Vols. As for the Vols, a win in this one will likely slot them in one of the better bowl games that there is, even though they may already be in a top-end bowl game. The Vols having three losses essentially eliminates them from the conversation for both the playoffs and the SEC championship.
This is also Senior Day for the Vols. The Vols will honor all of their outgoing players who have made an impact both on the field and off the field. This is a moment that all of these players live for, and this will likely give these older guys some more juice entering the contest.
Unfortunately for some of the Tennessee players, they will be out in this contest, while some are questionable. The Vols aren't the only team without some of their players, as the Commodores are without some of their guys as well. Here is the official injury report.
Tennessee Injury Report
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Miles Kitselman (OUT)
• Sidney Walton (OUT)
• Peyton Lewis (Questionable)
• Jordan Ross (Questionable)
Vanderbilt Injury Report
• Yilanan Ouattara (OUT)
• Vanzale Hinton (OUT)
• Drew Dickey (OUT)
• Chase Gillespie (OUT)
• Nikhil Jefferson (OUT)
• Tate Hamby (Probable)
This game is going to be one that will be heavily watched, as Diego Pavia looks to make even more of a case to be the Heisman Trophy winner. While he isn't the frontrunner, his stats are without a doubt top-tier. He is a star, and someone that the Vandy program has fed off of. He is one of the better players and is tough to get one up on. If he is at his best, the Vols may have a long day, but in the same breath, if Joey Aguilar does everything he needs to do, this could be a win for the Vols.