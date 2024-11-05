Zaden Krempin: "Tennessee Checked A Lot Of Boxes" Following His Knoxville Visit
Tennessee had many highlight recruits on campus Saturday. This was when the Vols took on the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium as part of the “Dark Mode” game.
One of the recruits to make it to campus was Zaden Krempin. Krempin is a long-term target for the Vols at the interior offensive line position group. Krempin ranks 130th nationally and is a current four-star in the 2026 class. The talented prospect is from Prosper, Texas, and attends Prosper High School.
Krempin caught up with Tennessee on SI after his visit.
“I had a great time. I got to see everything, met most of the coaches, and spent a lot of time with the O-line. Being the Dark Mode game it was real hype. You could feel the excitement all day. Overall, Knoxville is a great college town.
Tennessee is a school on the radar for an official visit Krempin confirms. “I would like to get back in the spring and see an actual practice. I don’t have any schools ranked but Tennessee is for sure on my list of schools I’d like to take an official visit.”
Krempin had the opportunity to meet David Sanders who is a five-star commit for the Vols. “I was the only recruit there all day but I did meet David Sanders briefly but we didn’t discuss anything important. However, I spent a lot of time with Coach Elarbee and his assistants. We went over some of my game films and he showed me what they do as offensive linemen at Tennessee. I felt like I’d be a pretty good fit in their system and he did too. I also spoke with Coach Heupel and the strength coach. Both seemed like really good guys who love what they do. I then with coach Ekeler as well. He talked highly of Tennessee and how he thinks I’d be a great fit there.”
Tennessee will be seeing Krempin back on campus at some point. The date has yet to be set but Krempin enjoyed his visit to Tennessee. “Not sure when but yes I will be back. Tennessee overall checked a lot of boxes for me and my family.”
