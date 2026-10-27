Ines Derrien Shares What Makes Playing for Tennessee Soccer Special

For Tennessee soccer midfielder Ines Derrien, becoming a Lady Vol meant an opportunity to experience something different. A new program. A new state. Even a new appreciation for the changing seasons in a video shared by Tennessee soccer, Derrien reflected on her journey to Knoxville and the experiences that have shaped her time representing the Lady Vols. Her story touches on more than what happens during a match. It also offers a look at the personal side of finding a new college home.

Northwestern's Megan Norkett (10) tries to protect the ball from Tennessee's Ines Derrien (18) and Devin Davis (7) during an NCAA college soccer match on Sept. 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Representing Tennessee Means More Than Wearing the Jersey

Tennessee was already on Derrien’s radar before she explored the possibility of joining the program through the transfer portal. She had heard about the school during her original recruitment and throughout her college career. When the opportunity to consider a transfer arrived, she wanted to learn more about what Tennessee could offer. Coming from San Diego, Derrien welcomed the idea of heading across the country. Moving to a different state offered a chance to step outside familiar surroundings while continuing her soccer career.

From the west coast to Rocky Top 🍊



Ines shares her Volunteer Story with @FirstHorizonBnk pic.twitter.com/jVNEtPaJlN — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) October 26, 2026

One of her favorite discoveries has been experiencing distinct seasons. Derrien described enjoying the changes between fall, winter, and summer, something she had experienced less often before arriving in Tennessee. Winter also delivered an unexpected introduction to her new surroundings. After arriving in January, she was surprised by the snowfall. What might feel routine to others became a memorable part of her adjustment to Knoxville. However, her connection to Tennessee extends well beyond the weather.

Derrien recognizes that the university’s name carries significance across college athletics. Wearing Tennessee’s colors gives her an opportunity to represent the school while honoring the players who helped build the soccer program before her. That sense of responsibility adds another layer to her experience as a Lady Vol.

Creativity and Daily Intensity Shape Her Experience

On the field, Derrien enjoys the creative responsibilities that come with playing in midfield. Shots from outside the penalty area and through balls are among her favorite ways to influence a match. Both offer opportunities to turn an opening into a scoring chance, either by testing the goalkeeper herself or finding a teammate moving toward goal. She also appreciates the intensity Tennessee’s coaches and players bring to practices and games.

For Derrien, the experience combines competitive expectations with personal discovery. From expressing herself in midfield to adjusting to winter weather, her Volunteer story reflects the opportunities that come with embracing a new home. The Lady Vols soccer team gets back in action on Sunday. They host the Oklahoma Sooners.

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