Rylie Theuerkauf Embraces Tennessee’s Pace, Says Lady Vols "Share a Chip on Our Shoulder"

Speaking at media day inside Pratt Pavilion, the Lady Vols guard described a demanding offseason that has helped her become more comfortable with Tennessee’s pace. With preseason work now including competition against other teams, she is eager to see that preparation carry into games.

“We worked so hard in the offseason,” Theuerkauf said. “I think we’re ready and the preseason has been even better.” Her biggest areas of growth have come in conditioning and defense. Tennessee’s commitment to pressing requires players to sustain their effort, recover quickly and keep making plays as possessions pile up.

For Theuerkauf, that approach was familiar from high school and AAU basketball. Playing it at the college level, however, brought an adjustment.

“I haven’t done it in college yet,” she said. “But I mean now it’s been great. I mean it’s so much fun to play when you press the whole game.” That comfort matters for a player who enjoys shooting, scoring and attacking the basket. Improving her ability to handle the defensive demands gives her a stronger foundation for contributing on both ends.

Tennessee guard Jada Eads (10) practices during the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Theuerkauf also sees progress in how the Lady Vols have connected away from practice. Asked how the players became close so quickly, she pointed to their shared goals and credited Caldwell with bringing together people who approach the game with a similar mindset.

“We all came here with a chip on our shoulder,” Theuerkauf said. “Kim did a really good job recruiting like-minded people and we just all got along like the first week.”

Those relationships have continued to grow through simple routines around Knoxville. Players explore restaurants together, including a weekly Taco Tuesday outing to try a different Mexican spot.

Theuerkauf, who said she is Italian, is still searching for a local Italian restaurant that can measure up to her mother’s homemade food. In the meantime, those meals give teammates another chance to spend time together beyond basketball.

That combination of shared purpose and everyday connection has helped make her transition a positive one. The next step is putting the work on display when the season begins. For Theuerkauf, the early signs are encouraging: better conditioning, growing comfort in the press, and teammates who have quickly found common ground. “We can’t wait for our first game,” she said.

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