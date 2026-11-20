Fifth-year players Kylee Simmons and Dakota Brown spoke Thursday about playing another game in Knoxville, preparing for Liberty, and what a fresh start means to them.

On Getting Another Game at Regal Soccer Stadium

Kylee Simmons: “I’m so excited. I know Dak and I, specifically as fifth years, it’s kind of our last chance and we didn’t know if Oklahoma was going to be our last game at home on Regal. So knowing that we have another chance for us and for the rest of the team is so exciting.”

Dakota Brown: “I think it’s been, of course, there’s been a bunch of nerves, but I think more it’s been now a bunch of relief knowing that we [got] into the tournament, now we are hosting. … It’s nice knowing that all of our hard work has paid off and then these few weeks has just been about us grinding and pretty much figuring out how we’re going to be able to win this next game.”

On Staying Focused During the Coaching Change

Simmons: “At the end of the day, the first round right now is the only thing that matters. So it’s kind of just reinstating our core standards as a team, kind of bringing it back to the basics and our focus on winning tomorrow.”

On Preparing for Liberty

Brown: “I think it’s just been a lot of working on what we’ve needed to work on. … We want to focus on Liberty, but it’s been more about working on us right now.”

Simmons: “I think a big part on the soccer side of it is the offensive side, creating chances, scoring goals, working on that. We were able to play intrasquad scrimmages the last couple of weeks. And so we were able to get in an hour of play, playing against each other, creating chances, scoring goals, and actually getting that game fitness as much as we can and kind of putting that all together, which has been great.”

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On What Another Postseason Game Means

Brown: “I’ve been here for all five years and I do think this group is very special. … We have, like Kylee said, we have another opportunity and I think we are so, so excited to be able to show everyone what we can do and make a far run.”

Simmons: “I think coming for me personally, not being able to play last year, I think that going into the tournament this year just means more, for lack of better words. But I’m just super excited to take tomorrow and hopefully we’re able to make a big run in the tournament.”

Tennessee and Liberty kick off at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The Lady Flames enter the match unbeaten in their last 16 games. The winner advances to face either Ohio State or Lipscomb in the second round. The Lady Vols have a chance to continue the momentum that they finished the regular season with.

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