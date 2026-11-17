Tennessee women’s soccer missed the SEC Tournament, but its season will continue at home in the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Vols received an at-large bid Monday and will host Liberty as a No. 8 seed at Regal Soccer Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20. The game is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Tennessee enters the postseason at 7-5-4 overall and 2-5-3 in SEC play. Associate head coach Jonathan Morgan will lead the Lady Vols on an interim basis after the program parted ways with Joe Kirt following the regular season. Friday marks the second straight year Tennessee has hosted an NCAA opener.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament History

This is the Lady Vols’ 18th NCAA Tournament appearance and their sixth in a row. Tennessee has reached the Sweet 16 seven times, with its deepest run coming in 2018. That team reached the Elite Eight before falling 2-0 to No. 1 overall seed Stanford and finished the season 16-3-3.

Last season, Tennessee took an early lead against North Carolina at Regal Soccer Stadium before the Tar Heels scored three unanswered goals to win 3-1. The Lady Vols are seeking their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2023, when they beat Xavier 1-0 on the road in double overtime.

Two Results That Stand Out From Tennessee’s Season

Tennessee went unbeaten through its first nine matches, a stretch that included a 1-1 road draw against then-No. 12 Virginia and ties against Texas and Mississippi State.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Lady Vols had to wait until the regular-season finale for their next win. Freshman Emerson Moore scored the first two goals of her college career in the first half against Oklahoma, sending Tennessee into halftime with a 2-0 lead. The Lady Vols won 3-1, and Moore earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Despite missing the SEC tournament for the first time since 2019. The Lady Vols will have a chance to compete nationally. A chance to regain the form they started the season with.

What Awaits Tennessee in the First Round

Liberty brings a 16-2-3 record and a 16-match unbeaten streak to Knoxville. The Lady Flames won both the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles for the second consecutive year, securing their automatic bid with a 3-1 victory over Western Kentucky. Conference USA Player of the Year Halle Engle leads Liberty with 10 goals. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Ohio State or Lipscomb in the second round on Nov. 27.

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