Tennessee Soccer Ends the Regular Season on a High Note in Game Against Oklahoma

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers hosted the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday in what appeared to be the regular-season finale for the Lady Vols. This was a game that the Vols needed a massive win in, as they have failed to get a win since September 11th, which goes to show how bad a stretch the Lady Vols and head soccer coach Joe Kirt have had since their win against the LSU Tigers.

In fact, in the first nine games of the season, the Lady Vols were off to a solid start. The Lady Vols won six of those contests, while tying in the other three, but this would later lead to a massive downfall, as the Lady Vols would later hold a record of 6-5-4, meaning that they lost five games while tying in one more game in the next five meetings.

This left little to no hope ahead of the final regular-season game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and the Oklahoma Sooners, who are one of the more complete SEC teams when it comes to the soccer field. This game took place inside Regal Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, and was a game that the Lady Vols needed to win, which is exactly what happened.

Tennessee Wins In Their Final Game of the Season

Shae O'Rourke in the black Tennessee soccer uniform | @Vol_Soccer

The final score of this contest was 3-1, which goes to show that this team was capable of winning some big games, as they proved that they could do that in this game against the Sooners.

The star of this game was Emerson Moore, who finished the game with two goals, which both happened in the first half. The Lady Vols entered the half with a lead of 2-0. Both teams would then begin to find some success in the second half, as the Sooners scored their first goal, which cut the lead, before the Lady Vols scored again, but this time it was off the back of Cora Fry.

This came with right around 22 minutes remaining in the game, which meant that the Lady Vols needed to focus on defense, and they did just that. This was a massive win for the Lady Vols.

Even with this win, it is unlikely that the Lady Vols will be able to make the national tournament cut, but they have also already been eliminated from the SEC tournament. This means that the season is likely over for the Lady Vols. However, some believe that there is still a chance.

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