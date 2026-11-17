Tennessee softball just inked the No. 9-ranked 2027 signing class. Included in the six players who signed is the No. 1-ranked pitcher and No. 2-ranked player in the nation, Kaylee Hodges from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Virginia, who plays travel ball for the Louisville Lady Sluggers Huecker-Norwood 18U.

Hodges is a two-time Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year (2025 and 2026) and was the 2026 MaxPreps Virginia Player of the Year as well as a MaxPreps All-American. Hodges has dominated throughout her high school career in the circle and at the plate.

Junior year of High School ball ✅ Thank you to my parents, teammates, and coaches for all of the love & support!! I am so proud of @MatoacaSoftball for having such an awesome season!! Looking forward to Senior year!! ❤️🖤@teamnc_bowman @Vol_Softball @MizunoFPitchNA @VHSL_ pic.twitter.com/kr9RhJ5RAS — Kaylee Hodges (@KayleeHodges14) June 20, 2026

Through her junior season, when she led Matoaca softball to its first-ever state championship, Hodges posted career totals of 306 innings pitched, 711 strikeouts, a 0.37 ERA, a .090 opponents’ batting average and a 0.32 WHIP. At the plate, her career numbers include 16 home runs, a .549 batting average, 40 walks, a 1.685 OPS and 75 RBIs.

I spoke with Hodges after her signing to get insight on her decision to make Tennessee her home. Below is everything she said.

What gave you the confidence that Tennessee would fulfill your expectations and dreams of playing college softball?

“I have confidence not because of promises that have been made to me by this program, but because I have confidence in my work ethic. When I get to Tennessee, I know that I’m going to continuously strive to be better than I currently am because sometimes perfect to others isn’t good enough for me. I always want more, and I feel as though that is what has made me successful throughout my career.”

When you look at the pitchers who have come through Tennessee over the years, what have you noticed about the way they consistently attack the moment?

“I love how all of the pitchers are so present in the moment and have their own unique personalities. They trust their stuff, and you can see the trust and love they have for Coach Megan. Each one I have met aren’t just great players, but they’re amazing people.

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“Having an appreciative mindset gets people further in life because they’re focused on how lucky they are to be in their position, allowing themselves to go full out rather than holding back. Going into a program, I want to come out as a better athlete, but also as a better person.”

Tennessee assistant softball coach Megan Rhodes Smith speaks with Tennessee catcher Elsa Morrison (22) and Tennessee pitcher Sage Mardjetko (6) during a NCAA softball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Sherri Lee Parker Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What do you see in Megan Rhodes Smith that brings out the best in pitchers?

“Not is she just an amazing coach, she’s an amazing overall person. She builds good connections with the players. That’s why I feel pitchers create a lot of success there. I have seen it from my own standpoint as well and got to experience how compassionate and empathetic she is. My last tournament with my travel team of six years was over this past summer. They have been nothing but great to me.

“Coach Megan showed up for almost each game, and the last game she came to, I teared up a bit. I remember her hugging me while telling me that she was proud of me. I truly believe that the pitchers at Tennessee are successful not only because obviously she’s great at what she does, but because she knows how to be an amazing human along with it.”

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