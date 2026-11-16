Kaylee Hodges's Coach Explains What the Tennessee Softball Team is Getting

The Tennessee Volunteers have started their signing period, and they have been signing some of the best prospects in the country across many different sports, including softball. One of the prospects that they landed is one of the very best in the entire country.

That player is Kaylee Hodges, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the entire country, according to Rivals. She is a pitching prospect from the state of Virginia.

Recently, her coach, Coach Driskill, detailed what Tennessee is getting out of Hodges as she has now officially signed with the Tennessee softball team.

Kaylee Hodges on her Tennessee official visit. | Kaylee Hodges

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Kaylee Hodges as a Player?

"Kaylee's work ethic is second to none. If she does something during a game or practice that she sees as not perfect, she will go home and will work on it until she perfects the problem. Most of the time, she is the only one who thought there was a problem, Lol," Driskill said.

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Kaylee Hodges as a Person?

"Kaylee is probably the most grounded young person I've ever coached, boy or girl. She is humble, gracious and a massive team first player. She always looks for the positive out of any situation," Driskill said.

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Waht is Your Message to Kaylee Hodges as She Signs With Tennessee Softball?

"I'm so excited for her. This is the biggest happening in Matoaca Softball history (67 Years). I know she will excel at Tennessee. Watching her grow from the 8th grade until now has been something I will never forget. I was just along for the ride and it"s been a very cool ride. Especially winning the Virginia State Championship in June of this year," Driskill said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans Now that Kaylee Hodges Has Signed?

"Tennessee fans, get ready for a player who can do it all. Not only can she pitch, but her glove is unbelievable, and her bat will be second to none. This young lady is the whole package! I am so looking forward to watching her play and making my first-ever road trip to UT," Driskill said.

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