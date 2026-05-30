Tennessee Softball Defeats Texas Tech in Women's College World Series Via Walk-Off Home Run

Tennessee softball had a massive game on Saturday, as they played in the second game of their College World Series run. The Lady Vols would take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who were the runner-up program last season, and the team that poses as one of the biggest threats to Tennessee's chances of winning the full tournament.

This was set to be a battle for the Lady Vols and the Red Raiders, as this was a game that was set to be low scoring.

Karlyn Pickens was the pitcher to get the start for the Lady Vols, and for most of the game, she was brilliant with her pitch mix, along with how she was getting through innings. Through the first four innings of the game, Pickens only allowed one hit the whole time, which is phenomenal, and exactly what the Lady Vols wanted.

Tennessee Softball's Game Changing Moment

May 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers outfielder Taelyn Holley (27) looks back after advancing to second on a wild pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Tennessee won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers had to play two two-way pitchers during this game, which was not ideal, but the Lady Vols were able to have some big moments, but were held scoreless for a large portion of this game. It wasn't until the bottom of the 5th that either team would score, as the Lady Vols had a home run hit by the nine-hole hitter, Taelyn Holley. This was her sixth of the season and was driven to the opposite side for the first run.

In the moment, it felt like that was all the Lady Vols needed, as this game was pure defense until this moment in the 5th inning.

The Red Raiders had a breath of fresh air after a one-out double from Mia Williams. Following that, the Red Raiders attempted to send her home on a single that was hit, but Knight gunned her down in arguably the biggest play of the game. Even after this, the Red Raiders would have two on base for Jasmy Burns to come up to the plate and Taylor Pannell to be on deck, but in Karlyn Pickens fashion, she shut the door with a pop out. This was a very deflating moment for the Red Raiders.

In the seventh, the Red Raiders would score after thinking the game was over with a play at home, but the catcher didn't tag her. This forced extras between the two teams. It wasn't until the ninth when Tennessee batter Emma Clarke hit a walk-off home run to end the game.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)