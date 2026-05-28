Tennessee Softball Defeats Texas to Kickstart The Women's College World Series

The Tennessee Lady Vols had a very important game on Thursday, as they played against the reigning national champions from last season. That team is the Texas Longhorns, who pose as one of the better teams in the softball tournament. They ranked as the No. 2 team entering the event, but the Lady Vols proved that they can hang after winning the game convincingly.

Tennessee Dominates Texas

Tennessee softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens prepares to throw out the first pitch to start the Banana Ball game between the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters at Neyland Stadium on May 23, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lady Vols won the contest by a score of 6-3 on Thursday, after many great performances in both the field and at the plate. The star of this game was Elsa Morrison, who hit a three-run home run, which blew the game wide open in the second inning. She also hit a double in this contest, which later turned into a run by a great base running play from Zoie Shuler. This team was very sound with base running, although there was one major mistake near the plate that cost them a potential run.

The Lady Vols also scored in the final inning, which gave them their sixth run of the game.

The best player on the mound for the Lady Vols was Sage Mardjetko, who entered the event as the starting pitcher, despite many believing that Karlyn Pickens would be the starter. Mardjetko didn't give up a single run during her outing, as the only pitcher to give up a run for the Lady Vols was Pickens, who pitched three innings for the Lady Vols.

She gave up three on the game, including a two-run shot from Leighann Goode.

She was the closer, and she did a great job on the mound against the Longhorns. She ultimately shut the door on the Longhorns and won the game for the Tennessee program.

What's next for this staff is a game against Texas Tech, which will take place on Saturday. This game will be huge for any momentum that either of the teams looks to carry on for the remainder of the tournament.

For a full recap of the event click HERE.

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)