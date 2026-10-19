Tennessee Softball Lands 2028 Pitcher Megan Kuiper

Tennessee softball’s newest pitching commitment already knows how to take over a game.

Megan Kuiper, a right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2028, has committed to Tennessee, according to D1Softball. The Woodstock High School standout from Illinois adds another intriguing arm to the Lady Vols' future pitching staff.

Her introduction to Tennessee fans comes with some impressive numbers, including a freshman season featuring 205 strikeouts, a 1.98 ERA, and two perfect games, according to reporting by Alex Kantecki published in the Daily Herald.

A Dominant Start to Her Sophomore Season

Kuiper wasted little time building on that foundation.

In Woodstock’s March 30 season opener against Round Lake, she struck out 20 batters in a 6-0 victory. She carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a leadoff bunt single ended the bid.

An unusual first inning helped make the strikeout total possible. Kuiper recorded four strikeouts in the frame following a dropped third strike. She finished the afternoon by throwing 71 of her 92 pitches for strikes.

Her impact extended beyond the circle. Kuiper delivered a bases-clearing triple during Woodstock’s five-run fifth inning, giving the Blue Streaks separation in a game that had remained close through the early innings.

Had a great first weekend at the Zoom into June East showcase in Georgia! I had 9 IP, 2 ER, 12 SO, and a 1.5 ERA. Below are some of my highlights 🎥. Next up is the Team 1 Elite Club Invite in Kansas and the Team 1/OnDeck Softball Camp! #IPFBETHEBEST #compete@IowaPremierFP… pic.twitter.com/fypWhUoGY6 — Megan Kuiper (@megankuiper2028) June 8, 2026

A Rise Ball That Creates Problems

The strikeout totals offer one reason for Tennessee fans to pay attention. The pitch behind many of those swings and misses provides another.

Kantecki’s reporting highlighted Kuiper’s rise ball as a major weapon against Round Lake. Kuiper said she typically worked in the mid-to-upper 60s and had reached 70 mph.

She also described working to improve the pitch’s upward movement while maintaining her velocity throughout games. Those comments offer a glimpse into the development behind her early high school success.

had a blast in the midstate 💥 pic.twitter.com/yEUtCz9go6 — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) October 18, 2026

Another Arm for Tennessee’s Future

For the Lady Vols, Kuiper’s commitment adds a pitcher with an established record of missing bats at the high school level.

Her freshman production demonstrated sustained success, while her sophomore opener supplied another example of her ability to control a game with both her pitching and her bat.

Those performances do not guarantee immediate success against SEC competition. They do, however, give Tennessee fans concrete reasons to follow her progress.

Kuiper’s college career remains ahead of her. For now, Tennessee has landed a prospect whose early résumé makes the appeal clear.

Jun 1, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers outfielder Gabby Leach (55) and head coach Karen Weekly slap hands after Leach’s triple and RBI in the fourth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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