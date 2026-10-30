How to Watch: Tennessee Volleyball vs. Texas A&M In a Ranked Matchup

The Tennessee Volunteers have been great at many sports recently, including Volleyball, which may be the singular sport that they have been the most impressive at as of late. They have had a stretch of SEC contests that resulted in wins for them, and a good bit of these contests were against top-25-ranked teams.

This just goes to show that the Lady Vols are dominating the scene when it comes to volleyball.

Head coach Eve Rackham Watt and her squad have an overall record of 16-3 when it comes to the 19 matches that they have played. In terms of their conference record, the Lady Vols have a 7-2 record, which just goes to show that they have been on a rampage as of late. In fact, in the last seven matchups, the Lady Vols were victorious, including their most recent match against the Vanderbilt Commodores, who nearly stood no chance, except for the one set that they won.

They play their 20th match of the season on Friday night, as the Lady Vols team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies, who has been a mission as of recent as well. In fact, they put their three-match win streak to the test against teh Lady Vols on Friday night, which means that someone's hot stretch has to go.

The Lady Vols have the better team, and the record shows that, as the Aggies sport a 23-8 overall record, compared to the 16-3 record that Tennessee has on their resume. However, this is a road test for the Lady Vols, which means that the atmosphere won't be in favor for them in this game. This could be something that alters the game, even if it is slightly, as all SEC fans know that games in Texas against the Aggies aren't exactly fun for the away team, no matter the sport.

Regardless, every fan will have a chance to watch this game if they would like. Here are the viewing details.

How to Watch: Tennessee Volleyball vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee outside hitter Kennedi Rogers (0) celebrates getting a point during a NCAA volleyball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Friday, October 30, 2026

• Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT

• Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

• Watch: SECN+

• Stream: ESPN App

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