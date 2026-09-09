What If Wednesday: Lamonte Turner Wasn't Called for a Foul vs. Purdue in 2019

With 2.7 seconds left in the game, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team was looking to be in prime position to win the game against the Purdue Boilermakers after a great back-and-forth contest on March 28, 2019. The Boilermakers would inbound the ball following great defense by Grant Williams, which forced the ball out of bounds, but it was out on the Vols. This means that the ball would be inbounded on the baseline, with just seconds to spare.

At this time, the Vols were up 82-80, but little did the fans know, in just a moment, one of the most controversial moments in Tennessee basketball history.

What If Lamonte Turner Wasn't Called For a Foul vs. Purdue and Carsen Edwards

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) sits on the bench during a game between Tennessee and Wisconsin at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Kns Vols Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ball would be inbounded to the corner with little time left to inbound the ball, in which Carsen Edwards would shoot; however, there would be a foul called by the official, as they said that Lamonte Turner didn't provide landing room. Not only was this a questionable foul call, but it was a call that was behind the arc, meaning that Prudue would have the chance to nearly win the game off free throws if Edwards drained all three.

Turner was visibly frustrated, but his pleading didn't lead to any type of overturned call, which is usually the case. Turner's foul would lead to Edwards going 2/3 at the line, which meant that the game would go into overtime. The Vols would later lose this game.

This is a big "what if" moment for the Vols, as even to this day Rick Barnes is chasing his first appearance in the Final Four. No, by no means am I guaranteeing a spot in the Final Four; however, Tennessee matched up well with the Virginia team in the next round. One could argue that they matched up with that team better than the Boilermakers, who ultimately fell short in this game.

This moment would have changed the outcome of the game, and the fact that it was something that contributed to them ending their season, it remains a major "what if".

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