Tennessee Lady Vols basketball opened the Coconut Hoops Tournament with a tough 88-80 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Lady Vols got off to a sluggish start, and at times, Tennessee didn't look like the team it has been this season.

Head coach Kim Caldwell called the team disconnected at times. It could be said that the Lady Vols were fortunate to leave with a win.

After the game, forward Aaliyah Moore gave an honest assessment of the Lady Vols' shortcomings. Moore felt the performance wasn't up to the standard, starting with how few turnovers Tennessee forced.

"Yeah, well, I'm looking at this paper right now. And, I mean, they only had 18 turnovers," Moore said. "We only turned them over 18 times. That's not Tennessee's standard. We want to turn people over 25 plus, if not in the 30s."

The Lady Vols scored 29 points off those turnovers, but Tennessee's press wasn't as effective as it has been this season.

One major reason was the number of missed shots. Tennessee shot 36.4% from the field and 10-of-33 from 3-point range, which made it easier for the Eagles to get the ball out and up the floor before the press could set up.

The misses came in bunches. Late in the first quarter, the Lady Vols missed five layups during an 0-of-6 stretch. Early in the second quarter, they went 1-of-12 from the field and missed all seven of their 3-point attempts over nearly six minutes, and an 11-point lead shrank to 31-29.

"I think our offense, we were not hitting shots early," Caldwell said. "We missed a lot of shots around the rim, and so that hinders you from getting into your press and pressing the way that you want. I'm not surprised that they gave us a game because they're a very good team. I am disappointed that we couldn't separate it more than what we did."

Moore didn't give the Lady Vols much grace, and that shows the kind of leadership this team has in the locker room. She could easily have given an "a win is a win" response. Instead, she pointed to the things that will get Tennessee beat in the future, especially in SEC play.

Moore had delivered that message at halftime, too. Caldwell has said her players know what they did wrong before she even reaches the locker room, and Moore said that was the case Friday.

"At halftime, I gave a whole speech with some bass in my voice just about how this is not going to cut it," Moore said. "Like, yes, we're living in the moment with this game. But I am also someone who's played in the SEC. I'm looking, you know, forward to the UConn game. You know, the SEC is a battle every night. And these little things that we are not locking in now will really hurt us. And we will get embarrassed on national television in the future."

"I just really tried to preach to them at halftime that, guys, like, we have got to lock in. We cannot let teams see that we are weak here, weak here. Like, no, we cannot do that," she added. "There are multiple times where I spoke up and said something. And, yes, we know what we're not doing, what we should be doing before Coach Caldwell even says it."

just like that 👏 pic.twitter.com/IMvMXEGvdr — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) November 28, 2026

Moore wasn't the only one speaking up. Fatmata Janneh, Kaylene Smikle and Zhen Craft were also vocal about the way things were going.

With the win, Tennessee (7-1) advances to the Coconut Hoops championship game against Houston on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Cougars (8-0) had the chance to scout Tennessee after beating Creighton 91-64 earlier in the day.

"Houston's a great team, and they just sat there and watched us play, and we... basically they saw all our flaws," Moore said. "So we really need to lock in tomorrow with film and really rewatch this game that we just played, and everyone needs to take it very personal, every point that we gave up and the things that we did wrong.

“And we need to make sure that we limit all the mistakes that we made, playing Houston. They are a good team. They just watched us go out there and not perform well. So, we just need to lock in. At the end of the day, it's us versus us at the end of the day, because these are things that we can control and we're not controlling them right now."

Fourth double-double of the season for Raegan McCowan 🫡



🏀 17 points

🏀 10 rebounds#WatcHoUSton x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/W7Syz1rezS — Houston Women's Basketball (@UHCougarWBB) November 28, 2026

Houston didn't show many flaws of its own against Creighton. The Cougars shot 60.7% from the field (34-of-56), tied their season high with 10 made 3-pointers and had five players score in double figures. Sophomore center Elodie Lutbert had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Raegan McCowan added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Sunday will be the first meeting between the two programs. Houston head coach Matthew Mitchell has history with Tennessee. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Pat Summitt in 1999-2000. He also faced the Lady Vols during his years at Kentucky.

A lot will be learned from how Tennessee responds on Sunday. While Friday was a win, it wasn't up to anyone's standard within the program.

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