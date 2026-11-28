Tennessee Lady Vols basketball began the Coconut Hoops tournament in Fort Myers, Florida against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Tennessee pulled out an 88-80 win over FGCU, and it wasn't a pretty one.

The Lady Vols and Eagles traded 3-pointers to open a fast-paced game. Tennessee did well on the glass from the start, and seven of its first nine points came on second chances. The Lady Vols outrebounded FGCU 20-11 in the first quarter, grabbing nine offensive boards.

FGCU lived beyond the arc early. Cerina Rolle opened the scoring with a three. Sinai Douglas, Karina Gordon and Lily Zeinstra each followed with one, so the Eagles' first 12 points came on four 3-pointers. Nine of their first 12 shots were from deep.

Naomi White scored eight first-quarter points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep, and Tennessee led 25-17 after one.

Kaylene Smikle opened the second quarter by driving and kicking to Kennedy Fauntleroy for three, a sign of how her scoring opens things up for others. Tennessee led by 11 with 9:37 left in the half.

Then FGCU changed course. The Eagles found offense inside the arc. They attacked the lane and shot 8-of-16 in the quarter. While Tennessee started 2-for-13 in the period, FGCU pulled within 31-29 at the 4:40 mark.

The Lady Vols held on to the lead, but the Eagles won the quarter 21-20 to trail 45-38 at the half. White led Tennessee with 14 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting from three. Smikle added 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. For FGCU, Zeinstra had eight points and five rebounds, and Gordon scored eight off the bench.

FGCU opened the second half by scoring off an offensive rebound. On the next trip, with the shot clock running down, Gabby Minus fouled Denika Lightbourne. Lightbourne made one of two free throws, and the Eagles kept capitalizing off of hard play and what Tennessee gave them.

Tennessee's offense struggled again. The Lady Vols were 1-for-9 in the quarter at the media timeout with 4:34 left, and Zeinstra's three out of the timeout gave FGCU a 50-49 lead. Tennessee stayed close at the free-throw line, where it went 8-of-11 in the quarter.

KENNEDY AT THE BUZZER 🚨



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White continued to shoot the three well and hit one of an assist from Harissoum Coulibaly. Tennessee closed the quarter on a 10-2 run. Fauntleroy scored inside, Jada Eads turned a steal into a fast-break layup, and Fauntleroy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 67-59.

The Lady Vols attacked the paint to start the fourth. Aaliyah Moore and Fatmata Janneh both scored inside. Eve Alexander fouled out with 7:51 left, and Janneh made both free throws to give Tennessee a 74-63 lead. Alexander finished with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting in 13 minutes.

Janneh was the key to Tennessee's fourth quarter. She scored 10 points in six minutes, going 3-of-4 from the field and grabbing three rebounds. When FGCU cut the lead to 80-74, Janneh hit a three off a Smikle assist. A few minutes later she finished a layup in transition to make it 85-76. She finished with 14 points and six rebounds in only 12 minutes.

down in the paint 🎨



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Lightbourne was solid for the Eagles. She shot 3-of-10 from the floor but kept getting into the paint and went 7-of-8 at the line, finishing with 13 points and four assists.

Tennessee got careless late. The Lady Vols turned it over and missed several looks at the rim, and FGCU went more than two minutes without allowing a point. Rolle made four free throws during that stretch, and the Eagles pulled within 85-80 with 2:04 left.

Fauntleroy finally ended the drought with a score at the rim with 1:06 left to make it 87-80. The Lady Vols finished off the win, but FGCU challenged Tennessee all night.

The Lady Vols outrebounded the Eagles 51-39, including 20 offensive rebounds, and scored 29 points off 18 FGCU turnovers. FGCU scored just 10 off Tennessee's 13 turnovers.

Smikle led Tennessee with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, though she also had four turnovers. White added 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three, and Fauntleroy scored 14. Moore had 11 points and six rebounds.

For FGCU, Zeinstra posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Gordon added 13 and Jalei Pillow scored 12 on 6-of-8 shooting.

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