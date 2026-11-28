Tennessee survived a tough test on Friday night, beating FGCU 88-80 on the Eagles' home floor in Fort Myers. After the game, head coach Kim Caldwell talked about her team's lack of focus.

She also praised Aaliyah Moore's leadership, Naomi White's work ethic and Fatmata Janneh's fourth-quarter impact, and looked ahead to a quick turnaround against Houston on Sunday. Here's everything Caldwell said after the win.

On her initial assessment of the game

“Yeah, I don’t think we showed up locked in and focused the way we needed to be. We’ve been down here for almost three full days, and sometimes it’s hard to get your team to lock back in. And that was the first time I’ve had this team really look so disconnected, and it’s always great when you can learn these lessons through a win.”

On if she expects this to be the last time her team isn’t locked in

“I hope that it’s the last time. Again, this is not really their character, who they’ve been. They’ve always been a team that shows up and plays hard and is ready and can play through things. We were just, again, a little sluggish tonight, and we’re going to have to be significantly better on a one-day prep going into Houston.”

On the leadership and voice Aaliyah Moore brings to the locker room

“She’s such a well-spoken player. You guys know that. Just imagine her in a halftime, imagine her in a huddle, imagine her on the floor. Things weren’t going well early, and I just looked at her and said, I need you to talk. Nobody else is talking, nobody else is connected. You’re in the back, you can see everything. Once she started doing that and really commanding the team and just being vocal, things really picked up for us. Just staying on her and making sure that she knows her value to this team on that end, on the leadership end.”

On the value of having Aaliyah Moore and other players with SEC experience

“Yeah, I think it’s great. I think that there are some players on the team that don’t necessarily know what’s coming, and they know. So that when I jump on them and I get them and I say things, because I’m pretty blunt, I’m pretty honest, I tell them exactly how it’s going to be, that they nod their heads and they know and they understand and they can echo it and they can back it. And they don’t really get too high or too low because they know what the SEC is, and those players have been great in that regard.”

On how FGCU created open looks from three

“We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us, and we should have been able to, but we didn’t have the defensive intensity and the sense of urgency to keep the ball in front of us. And so then we were in a scramble situation all night, and we knew that they could shoot going in. They’re on their home floor. They haven’t had to travel. We’ve been in a hotel for a few nights. And so I was not proud of the fact that we couldn’t keep the ball in front of us.”

On FGCU handling Tennessee's press without much trouble

“I think our offense, we were not hitting shots early. We missed a lot of shots around the rim and so that hinders you from getting into your press and pressing the way that you want. And so that was really an inconsistent issue on our end all night of why the game really couldn’t have the same overall flow, was because again, we were missing shots.

“But hats off to them. That’s a really good team. And we knew coming in that they play incredibly hard. They were going to be one of the top teams that we have played so far this season. We were on their home floor. They have nothing to lose. I’m not surprised that they gave us a

game because they’re a very good team. I am disappointed that we couldn’t separate it more than what we did.”

On the challenges Houston presents on Sunday

“We came early so we got to see them play before us, and they didn’t miss. Their offense looked really good, they played hard, they had fun, they had energy. They have a dominant big on the inside, who we’re going to have to find an answer for her. Tallest player we’ve played against. But their guards all play together, and they can all score. So, it’s going to be a defensive effort for us and it’s going to have to be much improved than it was tonight.”

On using last week's UCLA game to prepare for Houston's size

“I think that helps. I think that helps that we’ve seen it before and that we’ve already all got our shot blocked at one point in time, so we know how to play on that. We know we’re going to have to fan back on some rebounds. We know we’re going to have to share the ball once we get offensive rebounds. So we’ve seen that. We’ve hopefully learned from that. We didn’t execute great against UCLA, so hopefully we can take what we learned in that game and use it on Sunday.”

On Fatmata Janneh's fourth-quarter impact and Naomi White's strong night

“I’m not one bit surprised at Naomi White. She’s in the gym just as much as anyone, if not more than anyone. That’s a product of who she is. I would imagine she’s going to be one of the first players to have her shoes on and get the ball in her hands when we go to practice.

“And for Fats, when she’s on the floor, we’re a much better team than when she’s off the floor. So fixing her fouls is something we are working on, just making sure that we can have her on the floor consistently. Because the games where she’s been out in the first half, we really struggle without her on the floor because she is such a dominant player on both sides of the ball. She can guard, she can rebound and she can score.”

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