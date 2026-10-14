Kim Caldwell Has High Praise for Tennessee Guard Kaylene Smikle Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell is entering her third season in Knoxville, and one newcomer has already made a strong impression.

During SEC Tipoff '27 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, Caldwell spoke highly of fifth-year guard Kaylene Smikle, praising her competitive mentality and willingness to improve.

"She's a competitor, and she's a winner," Caldwell said. "That's just who she is, and she brings people up with her."

For Caldwell, Smikle's value extends beyond scoring. Her energy, toughness and leadership could make her an important piece of Tennessee's rebuilt roster.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Competitive Mentality That Fits Tennessee

Caldwell has consistently emphasized effort, accountability and competitiveness as essential components of her program.

Smikle appears to embrace those expectations.

The Lady Vols coach highlighted the guard's willingness to pursue loose balls, challenge opponents and make plays that might not appear in the box score.

Caldwell also described Smikle as a player who welcomes coaching and is determined to reach her goals.

That mentality could prove valuable for a Tennessee team working to establish chemistry with an entirely new roster.

Caldwell explained that her players have embraced the little things, including taking charges, securing offensive rebounds and saving possessions.

Those are precisely the areas where Smikle's competitive nature could make a difference.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kaylene Smikle speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proven Scorer Brings Experience to Knoxville

Smikle arrives at Tennessee following previous stops at Rutgers and Maryland.

The 6-foot guard has averaged 17.2 points across 87 collegiate games and earned multiple All-Big Ten honors.

During the 2024-25 season at Maryland, she averaged 17.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting nearly 45 percent from the field.

Her 2025-26 campaign was shortened to seven games by an injury.

Now, Tennessee hopes Smikle can combine her established scoring ability with Caldwell's demanding, fast-paced system.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball players Jada Eads (10) and Kaylene Smikle (0) at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caldwell Predicts Smikle's Best Season Yet

Although Caldwell appreciates Smikle's offensive talent, she believes the guard has room to grow defensively.

The coach praised her instincts and determination while emphasizing continued development.

Caldwell concluded her assessment with a significant prediction: "I think that this will be her best year coming up."

For Tennessee, that would be welcome news.

With an experienced scorer embracing the program's competitive culture, Smikle has an opportunity to become a difference-maker for the Lady Vols in 2026-27.

And if Caldwell's early evaluation proves accurate, Tennessee fans could have plenty to celebrate this season.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell watches her players run drills at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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