Everything Lady Vols Harper Peterson and Avery Mills Had to Say on Media Day

Lady Vols forward Harper Peterson and guard Avery Mills spoke to the media on Tennessee's women's basketball media day.

Both players are entering their first season with Tennessee as juniors, following two seasons elsewhere. The two have had completely different college journeys so far, with Peterson transferring in from Stanford after a sophomore season in which she saw limited playing time, and Mills transferring in following a sophomore season where she led Liberty in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Peterson and Mills discussed their experience since arriving in Tennessee, what they like to do together as a team, where they are from, and more. Here's what they had to say.

Harper Peterson and Avery Mills on Their Experience Since Arriving at Tennessee

Tennessee forward Harper Peterson (15) and Tennessee guard Avery Mills (1) laugh during an interview at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's been amazing. A big adjustment coming from ACC and across the country, but I really wouldn't change this experience at all. The coaches have been amazing, pouring into me every day. I've grown so much since I've been here, and I love the girls. We hang out all day every day, and yeah, I just love it here." Peterson said.

Mills then added to Peterson's statement, elaborating on how her own experiences have differed.

"Yeah, I agree. It's been a huge blessing being here. Obviously for me a little different. Haven't really been on the court with everyone, but still I wouldn't trade this experience, these people, coaches, players, staff, everyone. I wouldn't trade them for anything. It's been amazing." Mills said.

Harper Peterson on How it Feels to Come into a New Situation With a lot of New Faces and Yet Have Everyone Seem Like a Family

Tennessee forward Harper Peterson (15) practices during the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah. It's a fresh start and honestly a lot of weight off our shoulders. Just coming in, everything's new, a fresh new beginning. New people and just like to prove a lot of people wrong who didn't believe in us in the past and like we all shared our experiences, and we're just ready to all work together and for each other. We all have each other's backs and we're like a family. This is a sisterhood that none of us would ever change." Peterson said.

Harper Peterson on Her Thoughts of Coming to Knoxville from California

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball Harper Peterson (15) runs drills at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I'm a true California kid. Like I cannot do weather under 70. It's going to be a struggle. It's going to be a little bit of a struggle and a big adjustment, but it's been way different. The driving here, the roads here. I'm not a crazy driver. I'm just like I'm so used to getting places quicker because everybody in California drives fast. So, it's been a bit of an adjustment and all of our tax money goes to the roads and the roads here are not good. So, it's been a big adjustment, but I really loved it here. I still love it here and I really wouldn't change this at all. Like my parents, I call them every single day and I tell them something new I've learned about Knoxville or like something new I tried around here. There's always something to do around here and the people here are amazing and so friendly. That's not like that in California at all." Peterson said.

Avery Mills on Where She's From

Tennessee guard Avery Mills (1) walks away from Tennessee women’s basketball caoch Kim Caldwell after missing a three-point basket during practice at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I've actually lived a lot of different places. I say Lynchburg, Virginia. That's where I went to high school. I was born in Delaware, lived in upstate New York for a little while. Then I lived in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but Lynchburg is home. That's where my parents are." Mills said.

Avery Mills and Harper Peterson on What the Team Does Together Off the Court

Tennessee women’s basketball caoch Kim Caldwell during practice at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, new restaurants. I mean, I feel like we do a lot. Yeah, some will get our nails done, you know, maybe just go for a walk. There's a lot to do. We have Bible study about every week together, so that's fun. But yeah." Mills said.

Peterson then added more on how the team spends time together.

"I started a Taco Tuesday club and so we try a new taco restaurant every Tuesday. So that's been fun to try something new. We go to a bowling place with the zip line in it too. I can't remember the name, but we all go to that a lot. Movies, walks, the river, the pools. We all live in apartments close to each other, so we just walk to each other's apartments all the time." Peterson said.

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