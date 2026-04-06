Final Player on Lady Vols Roster Enters the Transfer Portal
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The Tennessee Lady Vols roster has now officially hit the transfer portal, as there is no one returning from last season's team. The Lady Vols will now only have incoming freshman Gabby Minus, unless she requests to be released from her signing.
The newest player to enter her name into the transfer portal was Jaida Civil, who was solid for the Lady Vols this season. The Lady Vols player finished last season with an average of 6.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. She would have had a huge role with the Tennessee Lady Vols, but will now look to contribute elsewhere.
Here is more information (according to utsports.com.) about the player that the Lady Vols are losing, as they will now have to go pick up a full roster out of the transfer portal, and the remaining players from the high school level.
Jaida Civil's 2025-2026
- Led UT in points for the first time in her career with 17 and tied for team lead with eight rebounds at #6/6 LSU.
- Notched her first career double-double with a carer-high 21 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds at Oklahoma.
- Tied for the team lead with a career-best 10 rebounds and scored eight points in UT’s win over Missouri.
- Tallied six points, six rebounds and two assists at #1/1 UConn.
- Contributed eight of the 38 points UT's three freshmen provided and had six rebounds in the win over No.11 Kentucky.
- Registered 12 points, six rebounds, four steals, and one assists in her longest outing of the season (27 minutes) against Arkansas.
- Had personal SEC highs, registering seven points and five boards against Mississippi State.
- Tossed in five points, hit a three and grabbed a steal at Auburn.
- Pulled down six or more rebounds in three straight games vs. UCLA, Stanford, and Winthrop, and added nine points, four assists and two steals to her seven boards in the latter of those contests.
- Carded 13 points and led UT in assists with five in the contest at UT Martin.
- Got her first career start against UTSU, producing eight points, two assists and three steals.
- Scored 13 points in her collegiate debut vs. NC State, ranking third in team scoring. The last time a freshman scored in double figures in an opener for UT was when Marta Suarez did so in 2020 match up against Western Kentucky.
- One of the seven Lady Vols to score in double figures, with 10 points, in the exhibition victory over Columbus State.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_