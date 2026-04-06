Final Player on Lady Vols Roster Enters the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Lady Vols roster has now officially hit the transfer portal, as there is no one returning from last season's team. The Lady Vols will now only have incoming freshman Gabby Minus, unless she requests to be released from her signing.

The newest player to enter her name into the transfer portal was Jaida Civil, who was solid for the Lady Vols this season. The Lady Vols player finished last season with an average of 6.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. She would have had a huge role with the Tennessee Lady Vols, but will now look to contribute elsewhere.

Here is more information (according to utsports.com.) about the player that the Lady Vols are losing, as they will now have to go pick up a full roster out of the transfer portal, and the remaining players from the high school level.

Jaida Civil's 2025-2026

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaida Civil (15) fouls Alabama Crimson Tide guard Ace Austin (1) Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Alabama Crimson Tide won 76-64. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images