Final Predictions: Tennessee Baseball vs. ECU in Chapel Hill Regional Opener

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game against a team in the Chapel Hill Regional, as they will be playing against the ECU Pirates. This is a non-elimination game, but the winner of this game will maintain their loss that they can take, while the loser of this game can no longer lose.

Here are our staff's honest predictions of how the game will play out.

Dale Dowden - Tennessee Defeats ECU 11-4

Tennessee pitcher Evan Blanco (11) opens against Missouri during an NCAA college baseball game on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Evan Blanco, as the starting pitcher in game one, is definitely capable of leading a winning effort, but the Tennessee defense and the bats could make up for any potential pitching struggles against a solid batting club. The Vols just can not afford to go down early to prevent playing the game from their head. This team is hungry and eager to prove that they belong, so I think the Vols take care of business," Dowden said.

Wesley Powell - Tennessee Defeats ECU 7-2

Tennessee's Garrett Wright (5) celebrating before Texas' Jayden Duplantier (0) after hitting a double in an NCAA college baseball game on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tennessee has had its fair share of ups and downs in the 2026 season, yet the Vols still find themselves as a two-seed in the Chapel Hill regional. They will need star players Garrett Wright and Trent Grindlinger to step up in the regional if they are to make it out. They should take care of business against East Carolina, but they need to make sure they do not overlook the Pirates," Powell said.

Caleb Sisk - Tennessee Defeats ECU 6-3

Tennessee's Evan Blanco (11) smiles as fans applaud his game after being relieved in the NCAA college baseball game against the Missouri Tigers on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Blanco allowed only one run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is a game that the Vols will need to find their rhythm in. While the Vols can't overlook the Pirates, it has to be in the back of their mind that they will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want to win this tournament and a likely second game against one of the better teams in the country. The biggest concern for me isn't the hitting; it is about how they can manage this pitching staff throughout the weekend. An ideal scenario is that the Vols pitch Blanco for quite some time and hope for some quick innings. Regardless, I have the Vols winning this one, but not in as big of a blowout fashion that some may think," Sisk said.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)