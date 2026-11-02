Game Day Predictions: Lady Vols Basketball vs. Duquesne

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their season opener against Duquesne, and this is a game that many believe that the Lady Vols will win.

Some believe this will be a closer game due to the team playing together in the Food City Center for the first regular-season game, while others believe this team is ready to blow the doors off the place.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI shared their game day predictions. Here is who we projected to win.

Caleb Sisk - Lady Vols Win 104-64

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) dribbles the ball during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It is no secret that this team can score a ton, as Naomi White is looking to be a weapon for Kim Caldwell, along with some of the other players on the team. I believe that White, Rylie Theuerkauf, Aaliyah Moore, and Kaylene Smikle all finish the game with double-digit points, and I think that this team has the chance to be great on the defensive side of the ball. This should be a massive win for the staff, and one that they simply won't forget," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Lady Vols Win 73-49

Tennessee forward Fatmata Janneh (44) opens her arms as she guards the throw-in during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Lady Vols have a brand new look on the court that will debut on Tuesday. This is a very favorable matchup for the Tennessee program. In the end, I believe the defense will be suffocating and will create a ton of turnovers that lead to a massive point differential," Dowden said.

Charles Mays - Lady Vols Win 115-80

Tennessee guard Rylie Theuerkauf (14) dribbles the ball in front of Florida A&M guard Shaniyah McCarthy (22) during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Kim Caldwell’s Lady Vols have shown their scoring ability in their exhibition and throughout preseason scrimmages. One major piece of that is their defense, which will force its share of turnovers and create easy bucket opportunities. Look for the Lady Vols to open the season on the right track and do it convincingly. Eight players scored in double figures in their exhibition against Florida A&M; give me that again. Lady Vols win, and Rylie Theuerkauf gets it going from deep," Mays said.

Eli Elrod - Lady Vols Win 83-60

Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore (31) smiles during an interview at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee Lady Volunteers should have little trouble opening the season with a win over the Duquesne Dukes. The Lady Vols have a major advantage in depth, offensive versatility, and experience playing tougher competition; not to mention, head coach Kim Caldwell’s up-tempo system should create problems for the Dukes as the game progresses. If Tennessee’s revamped roster can establish chemistry early, its impressive scoring potential should be too much for Duquesne to handle," Elrod said.

Major Passons - Lady Vols Win 98-53

Tennessee women’s basketball caoch Kim Caldwell speaks during an interview at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Lady Vols start another season under Kim Caldwell and look to continue their high-powered offense. The Lady Vols have the massive talent advantage, and it should be clear from the start. This might be the team's biggest win of the year and should be a fun start to the season," Passons said.

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