How to Watch: Lady Vols Basketball Season Opener vs. Duquesne

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers begin their new season tonight, as they are set to take on Duquesne in the great city of Knoxville, as this is the very first home game for the Lady Vols. This is a fresh start for the team, as this will be the official debut of the 2026-27 team, although they technically played a week ago against the Florida A&M Rattlers in a game that was dominated from the jump, which was an exhibition that didn't count.

This is the first officially regulated game for each member of this team, as there isn't a single player on the roster who was here a season ago after each player left for the transfer portal, the WNBA, or ran out of eligibility.

This gave Kim Caldwell a massive task of landing herself an entirely new team, and she went out and did a great job when it comes to getting scorers across many different conferences. This is something that she takes pride in, as her team's offense is top-notch, but the defense is key in this as well, as she makes it a point to have a team that wants to make the most of the turnovers that they create, which was something the team did an excellent job of in their lone exhibition game a week ago.

This is a game that the Lady Vols are expected to win, and they will have the chance to prove just how complete a team this can be, as Caldwell is entering one of the most important seasons of her young coaching career, as last season didn't go the way that they had hoped.

As the season returns, so does the chance to watch the game. Here are the viewing details as the Lady Vols kick off their season.

How to Watch: Lady Vols vs. Duquesne

Tennessee forward Harper Peterson (15) shoots the ball during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Monday, November 2, 2026

• Game Time: 6:30 PM EDT

• Where: Food City Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

• Watch: SECN+

• Stream: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI

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