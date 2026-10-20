How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball's Exhibition vs. Duke
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The Tennessee Volunteers and the Duke Blue Devils are set for a massive exhibition, which is set to be the Tennessee basketball team's final exhibition ahead of the actual season, which is set to begin in the first week of November.
While this may be an exhibition, this is a game that the fans will have a chance to watch. Here are the viewing options for fans interested in watching this contest.
How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Duke
• Game Day: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 (Exhibition)
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT
• Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)
• Watch: ACC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI
Rick Barnes Sets the Mood
“I think everything’s good. I mean, we know that we’ve got a lot to learn just by being out and playing against somebody else, and there were some things in the first half that were good. We should have scored more points than we did in the first half. The second half, it really got down to when we hit some adversity, we just stopped altogether playing defense and rebounding, just think we’re gonna shoot the ball and think that’s gonna be good enough. We knew that would rear its head at some point in time; we knew that."
"That’s why I love these exhibition games, because you get a chance to let those things happen. And then, obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys. They wanna learn, but they don’t know what they don’t know right now. There’s some elementary things that we feel like that they should, but that’s not their fault, because we’re learning a whole new system and some of that we’ve got to do better jobs as coaches to teach them some of these things."
"But their attitudes have been good. I know they wanna be a good basketball team. But we haven’t been able to put the whole team together yet. Obviously, with Tyler (Lundblade), I don’t think he’ll play again tomorrow, but he’s making progress. And Jalen (Washington’s) status, we don’t know. But with that, we’re still trying to figure out a lot of things with this group. But we will figure it out,” Barnes said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_