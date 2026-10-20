How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball's Exhibition vs. Duke

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Duke Blue Devils are set for a massive exhibition, which is set to be the Tennessee basketball team's final exhibition ahead of the actual season, which is set to begin in the first week of November.

While this may be an exhibition, this is a game that the fans will have a chance to watch. Here are the viewing options for fans interested in watching this contest.

How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Duke

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) smiles during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 (Exhibition)

• Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT

• Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)

• Watch: ACC Network

• Stream: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI

Rick Barnes Sets the Mood

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think everything’s good. I mean, we know that we’ve got a lot to learn just by being out and playing against somebody else, and there were some things in the first half that were good. We should have scored more points than we did in the first half. The second half, it really got down to when we hit some adversity, we just stopped altogether playing defense and rebounding, just think we’re gonna shoot the ball and think that’s gonna be good enough. We knew that would rear its head at some point in time; we knew that."

"That’s why I love these exhibition games, because you get a chance to let those things happen. And then, obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys. They wanna learn, but they don’t know what they don’t know right now. There’s some elementary things that we feel like that they should, but that’s not their fault, because we’re learning a whole new system and some of that we’ve got to do better jobs as coaches to teach them some of these things."

"But their attitudes have been good. I know they wanna be a good basketball team. But we haven’t been able to put the whole team together yet. Obviously, with Tyler (Lundblade), I don’t think he’ll play again tomorrow, but he’s making progress. And Jalen (Washington’s) status, we don’t know. But with that, we’re still trying to figure out a lot of things with this group. But we will figure it out,” Barnes said.

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