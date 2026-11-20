Lady Vols basketball took care of business as soon as they hit the floor against Radford on Thursday night. Tennessee won 102-48 and never once played like its mind was anywhere else. With a huge matchup against No. 10 UCLA waiting on Sunday, this squad stayed focused on the task at hand.

Head coach Kim Caldwell was proud of that. So many teams in sports look ahead to a bigger game when they have a lesser opponent to take care of first. Tennessee came out and forced 38 turnovers, turning them into 57 points.

“I was very proud of that,” Caldwell said. “I was proud that they started the game, again, with a sense of urgency. They stepped up early. They threw the first punch. They threw a couple punches in the first half. They took care of business early, which is exactly what I wanted out of them.”

Tennessee guard Rylie Theuerkauf (14) defends Radford guard Logan Luebbers Palmer (33) on the inbound pass during a college basketball game on Nov. 19, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The press set the tone and kept Radford from settling into anything offensively. It was also a cleaner night on the glass after the Belmont win left Tennessee with work to do there. Caldwell pointed to the box outs and 50-50 balls as the biggest improvements, and the team made them on one day of prep.

“I think we did a much better job on the 50-50s,” Caldwell said. “I think we did a much better job rebounding the ball on the box outs. So that was a good response to see another good start on a one-day prep.”

Riley Makalusky was a big part of that effort. She earned the team’s hard hat, which goes to the player the staff decides played the hardest, after taking charges, diving on loose balls and attacking the rim.

“She’s just another spacer on the floor that can shoot, and she was aggressive at going to the rim tonight, too,” Caldwell said. “She’s a good talker on defense. She brings a lot to the table for this team.”

Radford guard Kerri Fluellen (12) tries to protect the ball from Tennessee guard Jada Eads (10) during a college basketball game on Nov. 19, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jada Eads had one of the most complete nights of anyone on the floor as the only Lady Vol with more than two rebounds, assists and steals. Caldwell said that started the day before. The team got back from Belmont around 2 a.m., and Eads was the first player in the gym the next day.

“She could have just rolled in sleepy, and she didn’t,” Caldwell said. “She got in the gym and she worked. She had a great practice. I’m not surprised she had a great game.”

Not everything pleased Caldwell. She liked the first half but not the second, when the staff tried a few things with an eye on the games ahead and didn’t like how they looked.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Tennessee, 6-0, turns to UCLA, the defending national champion and a team Caldwell said is built to test the Lady Vols where they’re weakest.

“They’re physical. They’re big,” Caldwell said. “We can’t really replicate size. We need to get better on the boards. We’re going to have to box out, we’re going to have to team rebound, we’re going to have to be strong with the ball and it’s a big test for our program.”

UCLA showed that size Thursday night in a 96-34 win over Cal Poly. The Bruins outrebounded the Mustangs 43-19, grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and outscored them 40-16 in the paint. Timea Gardiner added 29 points on 9-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.

Tennessee hosts No. 10 UCLA on Sunday at 5:30 p.m ET.

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