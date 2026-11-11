Live Updates: Lady Vols Basketball Early Signing Period

*Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This just serves as one specific sport, while the other teams and programs will have their own specific updates on the website, which can be found by searching for it through the site's categories, or on the social media apps. This is also going to be updated as news comes, which means that it won't be updated unless there is something that is noteworthy and worth mentioning. The majority of the work will be done on November 11th, but this is something that will carry all the way through November 18th, so I suggest periodically checking to see if anything has changed. For the updates, make sure you refresh the article or the site so you can get every update that you need throughout the early signing period. It is also worth noting that every timestamp is in Eastern time.*

Wednesday - Nov. 11

7:00 AM: Welcome to Early Signing Day/Period.

Pre-Event Information

Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell points and yells during a women’s college basketball game between Tennessee and New Haven at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lady Vols basketball team is entering this event with the hopes of signing both of their prospects, as they have verbal pledges from Amaya Manuel, who just committed to the program on Tuesday night, along with Maci Pringle, who has been the long-term commitment, and the first commitment for Kim Caldwell in the 2027 cycle.

The Lady Vols could sign some other prospects, as this is an event where many announce their decision, and if that happens, then there could be some more names added, but this could also be a situation that just showcases two early signing periods with not a ton of updates along the way.

Both prospects rank well, and they will both have a chance to be stars at the next level, so landing them is huge, although in most classes there is one that sticks out more than the other. In this class, that isn't the case.

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