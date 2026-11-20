Thursday night, the Tennessee Lady Vols hosted the Radford Highlanders at Food City Center. Tennessee controlled this game from the very beginning and ran away with a 102-48 win.

The Lady Vols defense took control of the game from the very start. In just over three minutes, Tennessee forced seven turnovers as the press was clearly giving the Highlanders issues. Included in those turnovers were a few 10-second calls and over-and-backs.

That helped the Lady Vols jump out to a 15-3 lead with 10 of those points off turnovers. The trend continued, and by halftime, Tennessee had scored 40 of its 67 points off 28 turnovers. By the end of the game, Radford had committed 38 turnovers, and Tennessee turned them into 57 points. The Lady Vols finished with 22 steals.

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) attempts to score while guarded by Radford guard Angelina Nice (32) during a college basketball game on Nov. 19, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee saw 10 different scorers in the opening half and 13 by the end of the night. Kaylene Smikle led all scorers with 18 points, and Kennedy Fauntleroy added 16 on 6-of-8 shooting. Rylie Theuerkauf scored 14 off the bench.

With the number of turnovers, Tennessee was able to take advantage of paint scores. The Lady Vols outscored Radford 54-20 in the paint.

However, those paint opportunities weren’t just due to turnovers. Tennessee got to the lane and scored in the half court as well. Naomi White hit three 3-pointers and Fauntleroy hit two, with Aaliyah Moore, Fats Janneh, Jada Eads and Theuerkauf finding one each.

Tennessee also controlled the glass, outrebounding Radford 50-29. The Lady Vols grabbed 25 offensive rebounds, which led to 23 second-chance points.

Tennessee guard Rylie Theuerkauf (14) celebrates a play during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The second half was more of the same, with Tennessee coasting to a dominant win. Radford did show a few adjustments to the press after the break, cutting its turnovers to 10 in the second half, but the major damage was already done.

Theuerkauf had a great night defensively, as did several others. She tied her season high of four steals, while White, Fauntleroy and Eads had three each.

The Lady Vols scored in triple digits for the third time this season and continued their streak of winning by at least 22 points to six straight games.

With No. 10 UCLA on the horizon for Sunday, the Lady Vols could have easily looked ahead, but that wasn’t a thought at all. Tennessee came out, set the tone and handled business.

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