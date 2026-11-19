In the blink of an eye, the penultimate week of the 2026 college football regular season is here. Some teams are already looking to the offseason, while others are eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

If you're looking for some bets for this weekend's action, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for this week's loaded slate.

College Football Best Bets for Week 12

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Oregon -16.5 (-115) vs. Michigan State

UCLA vs. Michigan UNDER 37.5 (-110)

TCU +6.5 (+105) vs. Utah

Oregon vs. Michigan State Best Bet

I'm going to keep riding with this Oregon hot streak. The Ducks' offense has been far better the past three weeks since Raiola has hit his stride, and now they get to face a Michigan State defense that's 93rd in opponent EPA per pass and 60th in opponent pass success rate. If Raiola can torch Ohio State and Michigan, he's going to have a field day against the Spartans.

I'm also not so sure about Michigan State being able to move the ball offensively. The Spartans are just 121st in EPA per play and 89th in offensive success rate, while the Oregon defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.

I'm not afraid to lay this many points on the Ducks.

Pick: Oregon -16.5 (-115)

UCLA vs. Michigan Best Bet

The total in this game is low, but that's not going to scare me away from betting the UNDER. These two defenses are first and seventh in opponent EPA per play, as well as second and fourth in defensive success rate.

On top of that, neither offense has been particularly impressive, ranking 57th and 82nd in offensive success rate.

This game has all the signs of a low-scoring affair. I'll bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 37.5 (-110)

Utah vs. TCU Best Bet

Utah is rightfully favored in this game and should do enough to get the win, but the TCU defense is leading me to take the points with the home team. The Horned Frogs are ninth in the country in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 13th in defense success rate. They stop both the pass and run equally well, which is going to make it hard for the Utes to score enough points to cover this spread.

The Horned Frogs' problem has been their offense, but the Utah defense isn't exactly elite, ranking outside the top 30 in most metrics. If TCU can move the ball through the air, their defense can do the rest to keep this game close.

Give me to points with TCU.

Pick: TCU +6.5 (+105)

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