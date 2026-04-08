Lady Vols Basketball Lands First Transfer Portal Addition

The Tennessee Lady Vols have finally received some good news on the transfer portal trail. After hosting one of the better transfer portal prospects, the Lady Vols have landed their first transfer portal addition, as they landed someone who is now expected to be a day-one starter in the orange and white.

Who The Lady Vols Landed

Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Coppin State held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 23, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lady Vols landed Liberty Flames transfer Avery Mills, who will be entering her junior season of college. In 2025-2026, she finished the season with a total of 15.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, and 2.2 AST. She is also an elite three-point shooter, as she shoots barely under 50%. She was one of the better players in college basketball, and would be much more recognized if she were doing this at an SEC school, which she will now have the chance to do.

More Accomplishments for Avery Mills

Tennessee's Samara Spencer (7) tries to score while guarded by Liberty's Avery Mills (1) in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mills was also dominant in her first season as a college prospect. Here is what she accomplished, according to libertyflames.com.

The Lady Flames’ only freshman to appear in all 33 games

CUSA All-Freshman Team member

2-time CUSA Freshman of the Week (Nov. 18 and Jan. 27)

Shot well from the field (51.9 percent), three-point range (46.2 percent) and the foul line (91.3 percent), making 18 straight free throws to close the season

Scored in double figures nine times with a high of 19 points against both Tennessee (Nov. 16) and Randolph (Dec. 11), while also hitting a career-high five triples against Randolph

Excelled against FIU, tallying 14 points during a Jan. 25 home win and scoring a team-best 15 markers at FIU on Feb. 22

Reached double digits five times in the last eight games of the season. The span included the March 8 regular-season finale against Western Kentucky when she scored all 13 of her points during a 4:46 stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters of Liberty’s come-from-behind victory.

Led all players with 17 points during a CUSA semifinal triumph over Louisiana Tech on March 14

CUSA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member

In Conclusion

Liberty's Avery Mills (1) tries to score while guarded by Tennessee's Tess Darby (21) during an NCAA college basketball on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Tennessee Lady Vols were down to one person on teh roster, as that person has yet to even set foot on campus. Mills will join incoming true freshman Gabby Minus as the two players on the Tennessee roster, with the hopes of being able to build a great roster of women's basketball players. This offseason is far from over, as this is just the beginning for Kim Caldwell and her staff.