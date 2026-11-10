Live Updates: Lady Vols Basketball vs. New Haven

Current Score: New Haven 24, Lady Vols 37

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

First Quarter

10:00: Some early fouling here. Tennessee is leading, but not everything is looking good right now. A great offensive start for the Lady Vols here. This includes Kennedy Fauntleroy, who is becoming one of the better players on the team. The first media timeout has arrived, and the Lady Vols are in control of this game.

4:45: The game will resume after the media timeout. The Tennessee Lady Vols haven't had success on offense yet after the media timeout. Jada Eads drains a three. That will end the quarter, as the Lady Vols lead by seven.

Second Quarter

10:00: The quarter's debut awaits. Not a great start to the quarter. Nya Robertson is in the game, which is cool to see. Smikle drains a three, and we have reached the media timeout.

6:43: The game will resume after the media timeout. This is a close game, as the offense is once again stalling out for the Lady Vols. New Haven is giving the Lady Vols more than they can handle. Multiple turnovers in this stretch. Some better offense here for the Lady Vols with minutes remaining before the half. That's the end of the half.

Halftime: please return at 7:45.

Pre Game Articles

Pre Game Information

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for another favorable matchup, as they take on New Haven, a team that has started the season undefeated but has only played one game thus far, while the Lady Vols have won a game both at home and on the road, bringing their record to 2-0 thus far. This is a game that will feature talent on both sides of the court, but there is no doubt in anyone's mind that the talent Kim Caldwell will be coaching tonight looks better on paper.

The Lady Vols played two games last week, as they defeated Duquesne with a 109-point offensive night. The star of that game was Kaylene Smikle, who has served as one of the very best players in the entire country, which also showed in the 98-point offensive team effort vs. Coppin State. Smikle was a star in that game as well, which earned her a weekly honor, as she was named the first Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Women's Basketball Player of the Week of the season.

Across the court, New Haven will be relying on Tanavia Turpin and Teaira Kelley. Both players scored over 20 points in their performance, solidifying their offensive talent with a 103-point offensive output in a win over Mitchell.

This sets some high expectations for their season, but even still, this is a test that they will have to come prepared for.

This game takes place inside the Food City Center, as it is the first of two games that the Lady Vols will play before the weekend arrives, and the Lady Vols also play a game on Thursday. This leaves the Lady Vols with the hopes of getting a win in a dominant performance that doesn't expose any flaws that they may have.

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