Sunday was a good early-season test for Kim Caldwell and the Tennessee Lady Vols as they hosted No. 10 UCLA at Food City Center. The Bruins came out on top 90-80 after out-rebounding Tennessee 45-33 and shooting 48.5% from the field. Tennessee led for just 23 seconds, all in the opening minutes. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Tennessee showed it has no quit

Down 32-22 in the second quarter, Tennessee got three straight 3-pointers from Rylie Theuerkauf, Kaylene Smikle and Nya Robertson to cut the deficit to 32-31 with 7:14 left in the half. UCLA answered with six straight points and took a 48-41 lead into halftime.

The Bruins then opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, and Tennessee never got closer than eight the rest of the way. Every time the Lady Vols tried to cut into the lead, UCLA pulled away again.

“I never saw major signs of doubt," Caldwell said. "I never saw bad body language. I didn’t see any of that. I think we can turn the corner a little bit and have more of a sense of urgency of, hey, we’re going to go win it. All right, let’s do this now is the time we do this. And I heard it some, we just never could get over the hump.

Smikle led the way with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Fatmata Janneh gave Tennessee 12 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes, and Jada Eads added 10 points.

UCLA's size was an issue, but that was no surprise

Caldwell said after last week's win over Radford that UCLA's size would be tough to deal with. That was the case, and it hurt Tennessee on the glass and at the rim. UCLA blocked nine shots to Tennessee's one, and the Lady Vols missed 21 layups, an issue that has followed them early this season. Sienna Betts scored only four points for UCLA but finished with 12 rebounds and five blocks.

UCLA led 27-13 on the boards and 26-14 in the paint at halftime. Tennessee cleaned up both areas after the break, winning the second-half rebounding battle 20-18 and outscoring UCLA 18-14 in the paint, but by then the Lady Vols were chasing a double-digit deficit.

UCLA forward Sienna Betts (16) blocks a shot attempt by Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore (31) during an NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 22, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee tried to prepare for UCLA's size inside but didn't play that way early. Caldwell spoke to the adjustment that was made during the break on the glass.

“It was great," Caldwell said. The score would have been a lot different had we not made the adjustment. I was a little disappointed that we had prepped for that and we didn’t start that way. But the fact that we can make an in-game adjustment is very promising going forward, that this shouldn’t be something that happens night in and night out.”

A measuring stick for what comes next

Sunday showed Caldwell where her team stands against top-level competition. Tennessee hung with a top-10 team when its threes were falling, as they did in a 7-of-17 first half. When the Lady Vols cooled to 4-of-16 after halftime, the misses at the rim got harder to overcome. The rest of the roster shot 17-of-54 outside of Smikle.

UCLA's backcourt also exposed Tennessee on the other end. KK Bransford scored 25 points and went 11-of-12 at the free-throw line. Elina Aarnisalo added 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Donovyn Hunter had 12 points and six assists.

Tennessee forced 18 turnovers but scored just 15 points off them. Forcing turnovers is great, but those need to turn into more scores for Tennessee. UCLA did do a good job of getting back on defense to prevent easy buckets, though.

"I think that everyone in our locker room knows that we can get 10 to 12 points better," Caldwell said. "And we are confident moving forward that we have a team that is bought in."

Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore (31) looks for the open shot during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Nov. 22, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finishing around the basket, rebounding against size and turning pressure into points will be the areas to watch as the season goes on. Tennessee will have more tough tests coming in December. Then, before you know it we will be talking Southeastern Conference play.

Another thing that caught my attention from Caldwell was her statement about playing behind this season. With the amount of players she plays and with great effort, she expects this to be a team that can come back in the fourth quarter. They couldn't do that Sunday, but that is something to build on.

"We would put a run together, and then we would, again, help from some place we shouldn’t or not box out or foul," Caldwell said. "And it’s really hard to put a run together. And we will be a team that comes from behind.

"We’re going to be a team that is down in the fourth quarter and comes from behind. And they will figure that out, that, hey, we’re down 10 going into the fourth. Now it’s our time to turn it up. The other team should be tired. We’re still fresh. But that’s just something we have to learn.”

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