Current Score - UCLA 14, Lady Vols 11

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

10:00: Both teams start fast. Tennessee is fouling early, which could be a big problem down the line. This game remains close. Fats Janneh hits a solid looking layup. Very nice bucket there. Aaliyah Moore draws a foul and gets the bucket. That's a three-point play right there.

Pre Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre Game Information

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's finally game day, and the Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their toughest game of the season. The Lady Vols are set for their game against the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, as this game is set to be one of the many big-time matchups for Kim Caldwell and her squad inside the Food City Center this season.

This game is an orange-out theme, as many of the fans in attendance are expected to meet the requirements and wear orange. The real question is, how hard is that to do when that is the primary color of the team? For Tennessee fans, that's not difficult for them at all, so it seems reasonable to believe they are ready to show up and show out.

Caldwell's team is led by Kaylene Smikle, who has an average of 21.2 points per game through her first six contests with the team. She is also shooting a respectable percentage, shooting 53.8% from the field, 36.4% from behind the arc, and she is shooting 85.3% from the free-throw line.

Away from Smikle, look for Fatmata Janneh to make a major impact, as she leads the team in rebounds while also shooting around 47.4% from behind the arc. That is dangerous for a big man, and it is easy to imagine that she will be a weapon for this team in this game, which would be ideal, as Caldwell and her program will desperately need her in this one.

As for UCLA, everyone should know their story. They have started the season with a 5-0 record, and they won the national championship last season. This means that they are the reigning national champions and could find themselves in a position to play for it again if they meet the standards of last season's team.

Timeia Gardiner is the name to know for the Bruins, as she is fresh off a nine-made three-pointer performance. She has been electric and is one of the many players on the roster who have scored an average of double-digit points this season. This means that defense will be needed, and it will need to be suffocating. Luckily for Caldwell, though, she is among the best when it comes to pressing on the defensive side of the ball, and she is bound to help her team create turnovers with a great game plan.

Regardless, this is a game that fans will want to watch closely, and one that Tennessee absolutely needs to win.

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