Tennessee Lady Vols basketball has a huge test at Food City Center as it hosts No. 10 UCLA. Head coach Cori Close and the Bruins beat the Lady Vols 99-77 last year in Los Angeles. Tennessee leads the all-time series 18-4. Sunday marks the first time since Nov. 28, 2009, that UCLA has visited Knoxville.

The Lady Vols defeated the Radford Highlanders 102-48 in their last outing on Thursday. Tennessee forced 38 Radford turnovers and scored 57 points off them, continuing its streak of forcing 20 or more turnovers against every opponent this season.

Kaylene Smikle led the Lady Vols in scoring with 18 points. Kennedy Fauntleroy scored 16 and Rylie Theuerkauf added 14 to give Tennessee three players in double figures.

How to watch

Who: Tennessee (6-0) vs. No. 10 UCLA (5-0)

When: 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app

Broadcast team: Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst)

Radio: Lady Vol Network (Brian Rice, Jay Lifford), with a live stream through UTSports.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Ch. 84 and SXM App Ch. 84

A look at UCLA

UCLA has Timea Gardiner and Sienna Betts back in starting roles for 2026-27. They're two of the five players returning from last season's national championship team. The Bruins lost six players to the WNBA, and that group took 76.1 points per game with it, or 90.7 percent of last year's scoring.

UCLA reloaded with seven transfers and newcomers. One of the departed players, Kiki Rice, made the WNBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year Toronto Tempo.

Nov 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new roster hasn't slowed UCLA down. The Bruins went 5-0 in their season-opening homestand at Pauley Pavilion, which ended against Cal Poly. They have trailed for just 44 seconds all season and have led for 195:17 of a possible 200 minutes. The defense has been just as dominant. UCLA held opponents under 30 percent shooting in four of its first five games, and three of those opponents shot under 25 percent from the field.

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell spoke Thursday night on where the Lady Vols have to be better for a successful outcome.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time prepping for them, watching film, obviously getting after it in practice,” Caldwell said. “They are really good at a lot of things we struggle with. They’re physical. They’re big. We can’t really replicate size.

“We need to get better on the boards. We’re going to have to box out, we’re going to have to team rebound, we’re going to have to be strong with the ball and it’s a big test for our program. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to see where we are at, how much better we need to get as the defending national champs come to our house.”

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