Lady Vols guard Naomi White talks SEC adjustment, gaming and Knoxville food

Tennessee Lady Vols guard Naomi White can shoot the ball at a high level on the court and hop on the PlayStation in her free time. White came over from Northern Arizona, where she was Big Sky Freshman of the Year, and set school records in points scored in a season (667) and three-pointers made (92).

A big question has been whether her level of play will transition to the Southeastern Conference. The Lady Vols have played a few preseason scrimmages, and White has built more confidence and has a sense of where her game is at this level.

“I’ve learned a lot,” White told Vols On SI Thursday. “I’ve definitely never played at this level before. So I think the people we’ve scrimmaged have definitely helped me become better, learn new things and build my IQ up. I’ve also learned how to play defense more. I’ve been better at my defense, been lower and been more focused on it. And just not being a one-dimensional player.”

In observing White at practice, her flow on the court is coming along well. Newcomers have talked about the press defense a lot and how conditioned they have to be to effectively run it. That doesn’t look to be much of an issue, and it will only get better as time goes on.

With White being new to the area, she’s still settling into life in Knoxville. Away from the gym, her routine is pretty simple.

“Around here I like to eat,” White said. “I like to eat a lot and I like to sleep. So if I’m not eating, I’m definitely sleeping. Or I play my PlayStation. I’m usually on Fortnite. I am a gamer. Fortnite or Call of Duty.”

Tennessee guard Naomi White (25) laughs during an interview at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

White said she usually games online by herself, though she admitted she needs to start getting online with her teammates. As for her skill level on the sticks, White believes she’s pretty good.

Like the rest of the Lady Vols newcomers, White has spent time trying out new places to eat around town. Her top find so far is close by and surprisingly good.

“I really like Brenz Pizza, which is very surprising,” White said. “It’s not a restaurant, restaurant, but I think it’s a very good pizza. I’ve never had pizza that good before, so I’m really liking Brenz Pizza.”

White is still getting comfortable in Knoxville, but her game already looks like it belongs. She put up big numbers at Northern Arizona, and the scrimmages have shown she can hold her own against higher-level competition. Tennessee needs a highly reliable option from beyond the arc this season, and White has the shot to be that player.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.

﻿

