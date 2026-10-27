Live Updates: Lady Vols Basketball vs. Florida A&M In an Exhibition

Current Score: Tennessee Leads 39-19

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

First Quarter

10:00: The Lady Vols strike first off the back of Naomi White's game-opening three. The Lady Vols are doing well on the offensive side, but on the defensive side of the ball they have given up two good looks early. Zhen Craft is getting some early looks here. Kaylenne Smikle will be going to the stripe. She hit one. A great floater by Jada Eads right there. That was the best shot other than the opening three from White. Fats Janneh drains two quick free throws, and the Lady Vols are back up to a three-point lead. Tennessee is pushing the pace here. I love to see the hustle by this team. It's early, but if they keep this up they may blow this game wide open.

4:36: Two early free throws extend the Lady Vols' lead. White drains another three. Smikle drains a massive three, and when it rains it pour for this team. They are pouring it on here. Another three for the Lady Vols. It was Eads. Both teams are trading blows here. Eight steals in the first quarter. 25-4 run here.

Second Quarter

10:00: Tennessee will begin this quarter up 23 points. Two quick buckets to begin the quarter. The Lady vols are up 20 now.

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

The Lady Vols have a completely new identity ahead of the new season, which makes this game even more important. This is the first time fans will have the chance to see the team, and the last time that Caldwell will have a look that is undeniable before the beginning of the season, which is less than a week away.

This is why setting the standard has been important.

"Yeah, we haven’t got to game preparation yet, but I think the most important thing, again, matching both of those questions was really setting the standard the way that I want it to be set, and that’s it’s going to be a selfless culture. It’s going to be a hard-working culture. We’re going to make sure that we do things the right way every single day. It’s about basketball. Our team is so — they love to be in the gym so much, and it’s such a special place right now, because if you show up to practice 30 minutes early in our gym, you don’t get a basket. The baskets are full. There’s already a player in there shooting, getting work. So it’s a competitive thing to make sure that we’re getting our rim time, we’re getting time with an individual coach. That’s been really fun for us to be around," Caldwell said.

Caldwell has set the standard for this team ahead of the 2026-27 season, and now the job is simple. They must execute. And while that may not seem to begin until the season starts on November 2nd, as this is when the first game of their regular season is, I believe that this begins the moment that they step foot on the court on Tuesday.

This is the first opportunity to see what Caldwell and her staff have put together, so buckle up and enjoy the ride, because this should be a fun one brewing in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.