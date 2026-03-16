Tennessee Lady Vols' March Madness Path is Officially Set

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have a ton of talent, but remain one of the biggest question marks in the nation. They have the chance to become one of the underdog stories that is very beloved, which is a situation that the Lady Vols have yet to be in. The Lady Vols have grown around dominance regardless of who is coaching them, and regardless of what their record shows.

Tennessee is one of the more dominant teams in the nation when it comes to women's basketball, as one could even compare the Lady Vols to other teams by stating that they are the most prestigious team in the nation. Tennessee has won a total of eight national championships. Their championship reign started in 1987 and recently ended with the last championship coming in 2008. Here is a list of all of their championship victories.

• 1987

• 1989

• 1991

• 1996

• 1997

• 1998

• 2007

• 2008

The only team in the history of college basketball for the women's side of things is UConn, who currently has 12 national championships at this time. The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are looking to add another one, and they will have the chance to do so after a rough season under second-year head basketball coach Kim Caldwell. Caldwell is one of the better coaches across the nation, but is also dealing with some of the youngest talent. This is something that has shown, as they have lost some very close contests and have struggled down the final stretch in other games.

Tennessee Makes The Big Dance

Mar 5, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Thankfully for the coach and her team, Tennessee wasn't kept out of March Madness, which was more of a chance than ever before. The Lady Vols will become one of the toughest trap teams in the tournament, as they were awarded their seeding on Selection Sunday.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are the 10th seed in the third region. They will begin their tournament play against North Carolina State on Friday, which will be one of the more anticipated games of the whole bracket. This draw was not as bad as it could have been, as they are on the same bracket as No. 1 seed Texas; there is no such thing as a "good draw" in the big dance.

The Lady Vols have already played the NC State Wolfpack once, and they were defeated by single digits, as this was the first game of the season.