Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Earns Transfer Commitment From Kennesaw State Owls

The Tennessee Volunteers have added another member to their roster ahead of the 2026-2027 college basketball season.

The college basketball offseason has arrived as programs all across the country look to improve their rosters and bolster talent in hopes of making a deep run in the March Madness tournament. One of the biggest ways a team can do so is by adding talent via the transfer portal.

The Tennessee Volunteers have become the latest team to add another player to their roster, as the program earned a commitment from Kennesaw State forward Braedan Lue via the portal earlier this week.

According to 247Sports, Lue stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs just under 240 pounds. The forward's frame is a near perfect size to dominate the interior paint in the SEC, and his frame will be a massive addition to the Vols.

What Braedan Lue Brings to Tennessee Basketball

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Kennesaw State Owls forward Braedan Lue (13) controls the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Not only does Lue bring an impressive skillset to Knoxville, he will be bringing an impressive amount of experience. Over the past two seasons, the former Owl starter in 66 of the teams last 68 games and was a massive contributor.

During the 2025-2026 season, Lue completed just over 45% of his field goals and averaged nearly 11 points a game. In addition, the forward was also a strong presence in the paint, bringing down an average of five rebounds a game.

Lue's experience also stretches to big games, as he and the Owls appeared in last year's March Madness tournament. While he did not have his strongest performance, experience in massive games will be an extremely valuable asset to the Volunteers.

Tennessee has been one of the more consistent basketball teams in the SEC over the years. Should Lue's addition prove to be a successful one, the Vols will likely continue to be one of the SEC's toughest programs in college basketball.

As the offseason continues, the Volunteers will look to once again make a deep run in the March Madness tournament, and will diligently be adding more talented players and staff members in hopes of turning in another strong season.