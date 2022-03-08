Lady Vols Bracketology Update: Tennessee to Host Early Rounds According to ESPN

Following the Lady Vols' loss in the SEC women's basketball tournament's semifinals, Tennessee dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, going from No. 18 to No. 19. Tennessee's loss to Kentucky in the semifinals came after the Lady Vols triumphed over Alabama 74-59 in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Vols have been decimated with injuries in the past couple of months, beginning with Keyen Green's season-ending ACL tear against Georgia in January. Since the Green injury, Tennessee is 5-7 after going 18-1 to start the season.

In addition to Green, the Lady Vols lost Jordan Horston to a 'fractured dislocation of the elbow' against Alabama in February.

Despite the adversities, the Lady Vols found a way to hold on to a top-three seed in the SEC Tournament and made it to the semifinals, where they lost to the eventual winner in Kentucky. Against the Wildcats, the Lady Vols fought for 40 minutes to try and overcome Kentucky's incredible 50 percent three-point shooting percentage. Still, the blue and white ultimately pulled away for an 11-point win.

Up next for the Lady Vols is looking towards the NCAA Tournament, where Tennessee lost in the second round to Michigan in 2021.

In Harper's third season at the helm and second season not cut short due to COVID-19, the Lady Vols will host in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, according to bracketology projections from ESPN’s Charlie Creme.

ESPN

Creme predicts Tennessee to serve as a No. 3 seed in the Wichita region. The Lady Vols are projected to take on No. 14 seed Charlotte in the first round, with No. 6 Ohio State and either No. 11 Missouri St/No. 11 Florida St. on the other side. If Tennessee were to beat Charlotte in Thompson-Boling Arena, the Lady Vols would host the winner of the Buckeyes vs. the 49ers in the second round.

No. 1 Louisville oversees Tennessee's projected region, with No. 7 Florida joining the Lady Vols as the other SEC squad.

According to Creme, eight other SEC teams could make the tournament, with No. 1 South Carolina leading the group and No. 11 Missouri closing it out as a first four team.

College Sports Madness

College Sports Madness projects Tennessee to also hold a three seed in the Wichita region, but Belmont will face the Lady Vols in the first round with No. 6 BYU and No. 11 Kansas/Boston College on the other side.

No. 1 N.C. State tops the Wichita region in CSM's projections, with No. 7 Georgia serving as the other SEC team.

According to CSM, eight SEC teams are expected to join Tennessee in the tournament, with No. 1 South Carolina leading the group and No. 10 Missouri closing it out.

---

Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is on March 13, and the tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 16.

