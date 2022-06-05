Texas Tech Red Raiders Duo Named CB News All-Americans

Skip to main content

Texas Tech's Birdsell, Jung Named CB News All-Americans

The Red Raiders are represented for the seventh year in a row

A pair of Texas Tech Red Raiders - infielder Jace Jung and pitcher Brandon Birdsell - were named second-team All-Americans on Thursday as announced by Collegiate Baseball News. 

The sophomore infielder and junior pitcher also represented the Red Raiders' selections for the All-Big 12 first team back on May 24.   

Birdsell was also the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

It's Birdsell's first time to be named an All-American, while Jung was named to its first team in 2021 and the freshman team in 2020.

Tech has been represented now for seven straight years on CB Newspaper's All-America teams. Cal Conley joined Jace Jung in 2021, while Conley and Micah Dallas appeared in 2020. Josh Jung earned honors in 2019, while Josh Jung and Grant little received honors in 2018. Steven Gingery saw the list in 2017 and Erich Gutierrez earned the nod in 2016.

Birdsell went 8-3 in 2022 while posting a 3.00 ERA over 78 innings pitched. He also struck out 11.77 batters per nine innings. Opposing hitters saw a .218 batting average, while Birdsell totaled 102 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Jung led the Red Raiders with a .340 batting average to go along with is .487 on-base percentage with 58 walks. He had 23 multi-base hits with 14 home runs, tying the team lead.

TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS COLLEGIATE BASEBALL NEWS ALL-AMERICANS SINCE 2016

Brandon Birdsell (2022) – Second Team
Jace Jung (2022) – Second Team
Jace Jung (2021) – First Team
Cal Conley (2021) – Second Team
Brian Klein (2020) – Second Team
Micah Dallas (2020) – Second Team
Cal Coney (2020) – Third Team
Josh Jung (2019) – Second Team
Josh Jung (2018) – Second Team
Grant Little (2018) – Third Team
Steven Gingery (2017) – First Team
Eric Gutierrez (2016) – Second Team

