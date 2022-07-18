Red Raiders' 2B Drafted No. 12 Overall

The Jung name will forever be remembered in Lubbock, as both Jung brothers can call themselves professional baseball players.

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders' third baseman Josh Jung was top 10 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, going No. 8 overall to the Texas Rangers. Now his brother Jace joins him in the professional ranks, going No. 12 overall to the Detroit Tigers.

There was no doubt that Jung would be a first round pick in this years draft, especially after the numbers he put up in his time at Texas Tech.

His freshman season saw him named Big 12 Player of the Year after he slashed .337/.462/.697 with 21 home runs and 67 runs driven in. He would follow that up with a just as impressive 2022 season, slashing .335/.481/.612 while launching 14 home runs and driving in 57 runs.

Any other year and Jung may very well have repeated as Big 12 Player of the Year, if not for the historic season of Texas' Ivan Melendez. Jung will join a Tigers organization that is trending upwards. If he translates his skills from the college level to the professional level, he could become a fast riser in the Tigers organization and a core member of their future.

