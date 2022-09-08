Skip to main content
Former Red Raiders 3B Josh Jung Set to Make MLB Debut With Texas Rangers on Friday

© Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Jung is being called up for the Rangers' home series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The time has finally come for former Texas Tech Red Raider Josh Jung, who is set to make his MLB debut on Friday for the Texas Rangers. 

In his three seasons as a Red Raider, Jung was one of the most prolific and decorated hitters in the Big 12, hitting above .300 in all three seasons. In 2017 he was named Big 12 Freshman of the year, and was also named a Freshman All-American by several media outlets.

His junior season was Jung's best season, as he slashed .343/.474/.636 while hitting 15 home runs and driving in 58 runs. He was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Year with Baylor's David Wendzel. 

Jung was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers following three successful seasons as a Red Raider. He is currently the Rangers' No. 1 overall prospect. 

In his first professional at bat with the Arizona League Rangers, in the Rookie-Level Arizona League, Jung would launch a home run. It was immediately evident that Jung is a special player and a future franchise cornerstone for the Rangers to build around moving forward. 

He appeared to be on track to make the Rangers' opening day roster ahead of the 2022 season, but surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder sidelined him. Upon his return to action at the end of July, Jung picked up immediately where he left off. 

After eight games with the ACL Rangers, Jung moved up to the AAA Round Rock Express. In 22 games with the Express he has slashed .274/.317/.526, with six home runs and 24 RBIs. 

The Rangers aren't going to compete for anything this season, but calling up Jung gives the fans one last thing to be excited about. As well, it serves as an early audition for Jung to lock down the starting third base spot ahead of the 2023 season. 

Jun 15, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders shortstop Josh Jung (16) hens to third base in the sixth inning against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
