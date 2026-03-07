Four QBs the Raiders Could Sign to Mentor Fernando Mendoza After Geno Smith Split

The Raiders decided to move on from quarterback Geno Smith on Friday, releasing the veteran signal-caller after one disappointing season with the team.

Las Vegas acquired Smith from the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round pick last offseason. In what was a disastrous campaign plagued with coaching woes, offensive line troubles and a lack of receiving help, Smith threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions as the Raiders went 3-14 and earned the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders are now expected to use that top pick in the draft to select Indiana quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Though Mendoza will likely become the future face of the franchise, the Raiders aren’t keen on starting him right away. It’s extremely common for first-round picks to start Week 1 or within the first few weeks of the season, but general manager John Spytek said at the combine, “If you have a young quarterback, I’m not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away.”

More: Bargain-Basement Backups: Six Low-Value Quarterbacks That Could Help NFL Teams

With Smith set to leave the Raiders, the team’s only other option at quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who will enter his fourth season. Though O’Connell has starting experience, the Raiders could be interested in bringing in a quarterback with a bit more experience to start and mentor Mendoza.

If they do, here are four options at quarterback they should consider signing.

1. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza could be a great pairing in the quarterback room. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons have released Kirk Cousins this offseason, paving the way for him to join a new team. For the Raiders, Cousins makes a ton of sense as a bridge option and mentor for Mendoza.

Though Cousins didn’t live up to the contract he signed with Atlanta, he did play well for them this past season after Michael Penix Jr. went down for an injury. Over 10 appearances and 8 starts, Cousins went 5-3 while throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five picks.

Cousins would also be a good fit for the Raiders thanks to his prior experience with new head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak was the Vikings quarterbacks coach from 2019-20 and their offensive coordinator in 2021 while Cousins was with the team, and he made two Pro Bowls during that span.

Beyond his experience in football, Cousins’s love and knowledge for football makes him an appealing candidate. Between his press conference explanation of pure progression reads to his appearance on CBS, Cousins does a great job articulating the game, and it would be easy to see a bright quarterback such as Mendoza learning a lot from him.

The primary question will be if Cousins would be interested in going to the Raiders, especially since they will turn to Mendoza at some point. Cousins could instead opt to play somewhere where he might have a longer leash as the starter.

2. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has still played well into his 40s. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Joe Flacco has proven to be a solid stop-gap quarterback for several teams in recent years. The 41-year-old most recently spent the 2025 season with the Browns and Bengals, and completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Flacco said last offseason that its not necessarily his job to be a mentor since his focus is on playing, but does lead by example. He seemed to establish good relationships with the Browns rookie quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders. It wouldn’t be surprising to set a strong example for Mendoza too if the Raiders were to turn to him.

3. Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota has spent the last two years with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota has been a solid backup option over the last two seasons with the Commanders. In 2025, Mariota appeared in 11 games as Jayden Daniels dealt with injuries and completed 61.2% of his passes for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven picks while also rushing for 297 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota has paired well with a young quarterback in Daniels. In addition, his mobility adds to what the offense can do when he has to come in and play. Mariota did play for the Raiders back in 2020-21, so potentially adding him as a mentor will depend on his willingness to return to Las Vegas.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo previously played for the Raiders in 2023. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Similarly to Mariota, it would be unclear if Jimmy Garoppolo would be willing to return to the Raiders or if they would be interested in a reunion with him. Either way though, Garoppolo is one of the better backup quarterbacks that will be a free agent this offseason. Given his extensive experience in the Shanahan-McVay offensive systems, he could be a solid option for Kubiak and Co. The Cardinals reportedly have interest in Garoppolo though, and the veteran might prefer Arizona since he already has experience under Mike LaFleur during their time on the Rams.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated