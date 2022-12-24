Red Raiders Baseball Ready to Ride Into 2023 with Top 25 Preseason Ranking

We are officially less than two months from the start of college baseball, and there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about the season the Texas Tech Red Raiders could have.

Last year's Red Raiders made an NCAA Tournament appearance for the second straight year and their seventh appearance in the last nine seasons. Simply put, under coach Tim Tadlock the Red Raiders have become one of college baseball's most consistent programs.

Now, they enter the 2023 season looking for their first conference title since 2019. They're off to a strong start too, as they come in at No. 17 overall in Collegiate Baseball's preseason rankings, making them the fourth highest Big 12 team in the rankings.

Doing so, of course, will always be easier said than done in a loaded Big 12 that is one of the best conferences in the country. The usual suspects of Texas and TCU will contend for a conference title while both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will look to replicate their successful 2022 seasons.

They have plenty of talent returning, paired with a loaded 2023 recruiting class, which is plenty for Tadlock and his staff to work with. If they can put it all together once again, don't be surprised if the Red Raiders not only contend for a Big 12 title but make it back to Omaha for the first time since 2019.

