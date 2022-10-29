Red Raiders Baseball Schedule Released

While it may be the middle of football season, and with basketball set to start soon as well, it is never too early to take a look ahead at the Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball schedule for the 2023 season.

Released on Thursday, the Red Raiders schedule features plenty of daunting matchups, both within the Big 12 and in non-conference play.

The Red Raiders went 39-22 (15-9 Big 12) in 2022, earning an NCAA Tournament appearance. They would lose in the regional, though, falling to Notre Dame 2-1 which brought an end to their season.

As they look to get back to the tournament once again, this time with hopes of making it all the way to Omaha, their schedule will certainly not make their lives easy in doing so.

Here are three key takeaways from the Red Raiders schedule release, and how they could impact their season.

Home sweet home

The Red Raiders have one of the best home field advantages in college baseball, and will put it to good use early in the season. Of the Red Raiders first 22 games, only three will be played away from home. Those three will be played in Houston as the Red Raiders take part in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic.

Overall, the Red Raiders will host 37 home games this season, the most they've had since 2019 when they made the College World Series for the fourth time. If they can take advantage of the plethora of home games then there is little reason to believe the Red Raiders won't once again make the NCAA Tournament.

Non-conference tests

Simply put, the Red Raiders have a host of elite opponents lined up on their 2023 schedule. Eight of Texas Tech's first 12 games feature teams that appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season as well, with key series against Gonzaga and Air Force leading the way ahead of the Shriners Children's College Classic in Houston.

The Red Raiders' non-conference schedule also includes a road trip to Stanford, who has made two straight College World Series appearances, as well as hosting Grand Canyon for a two-game set in April.

Tough Big 12 start

When it comes to baseball in the Big 12 every single weekend series between conference foes will be a battle. It is arguably the best conference in the country for baseball, which the Red Raiders have become well aware of in their ascent to annual contender status.

However, their start to Big 12 play this year is especially brutal. They open up with a home series against Oklahoma State, followed by a road series against Texas, a home series against TCU and then a road trip against Oklahoma. Starting Big 12 play with four consecutive series against NCAA Tournament teams from last season won't be easy, and how they come out of those series will tell us a lot about these Red Raiders.

