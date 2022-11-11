Texas Tech Red Raiders Baseball: Top 10 Recruiting Class for 2023?

Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball came up short of the College World Series last season. But when it comes to success on the recruiting trail, few have been able to replicate the successful acquisition of talent that's been going on in Lubbock.

Perfect Game recently released its Class of 2023 recruiting rankings and has the Red Raiders listed in elite company at No. 8. Here's the complete top 10:

1. Arkansas Razorbacks

2. Vanderbilt Commodores

3. UCLA Bruins

4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

5. Florida Gators

6. Ole Miss Rebels

7. Mississippi State Bulldogs

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

9. Texas Longhorns

10. LSU Tigers

The Red Raiders have 19 total commitments for 2023, 12 of which are in-state commitments. Texas Tech also has three recruits that were listed in Perfect Game's Top 100.

Some notable names include Greensboro (GA) pitcher Jeffrey "Mac" Heuer, Coppell (TX) shortstop TJ Pompey, Waller (TX) catcher Davis Rivers and Lawrenceville (GA) second baseman Landon Stripling.

Jumping into the top 10 for Perfect Game's recruiting rankings is a big accomplishment for coach Tim Tadlock and staff. In last season's rankings, the Red Raiders were ranked No. 16 and had just one recruit from the Top 100.

Texas Tech begins the 2022-23 season at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 17.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here