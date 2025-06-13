Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin spends day supporting youth and local food bank
The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin, is more than an exceptional basketball player with an inevitable NBA future. The Texas Tech forward is a staple in his community, utilizing his NIL funds and influence to positively impact those within it. Toppin recently shared some of his character and philanthropic nature on his "X" page.
In the posts, Toppin can be seen interacting with young fans, conversing with them, and signing autographs for his ecstatic young fan base. The event was supported by the Matador Club, a collective that works with Texas Tech athletes and connects them to the community. Along with interacting with his young fans, Toppin was also seen volunteering at a local food bank. Toppin was packaging bags of food at a local foodbank, South Plains Food Bank.
Toppin and the Red Raider collective, the Matador Club, showcased a different side of the NIL movement. For all the negative press and kids flaunting ridiculous watches and driving cars that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, there is also an impactful side. Young men and women like Toppin use their positions to impact the lives of those around them positively. These athletes and collectives have harnessed the power of NIL and used it to build positivity within their communities and fan bases—kudos to the Matador Club and JT Toppin, well done.
