Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor
Flip season is here in college football, and Texas Tech is doing its part to flip some targets from their current commitment. The Red Raiders, along with every other college football program, have ramped up their recruiting efforts in June. Some of those efforts involve recruits who are already committed to rival schools. In the world of recruiting, nothing is final until the letter of intent is signed, and Tech is aware of this.
With their newfound name, image, and likeness (NIL) prowess, the Texas Tech football program now has the means to entice previously committed recruits to rethink their loyalties. One of those players is top-200 wide receiver London Smith. Smith committed to rival Baylor in January but is currently in Lubbock on an official visit to Tech.
Smith is a 6-foot, 175-pound, speedy slot-style receiver out of Waco, TX. He projects as a four-year player at the next level, and his speed and athleticism could also be beneficial on the special teams side of the ball. There are no indications that he is wavering on his six-month commitment to Baylor, but things can change quickly in recruiting. An excellent official visit, matched with a competitive NIL offer, can make any young man reconsider their commitments. Tech has a chance to make a move with the talented receiver this weekend.
